Superb Keys stuns Sabalenka to win first Grand Slam title

Madison Keys is the fourth-oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title [Getty Images]

American underdog Madison Keys finally got her hands on a Grand Slam trophy after holding off defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women's title.

Keys, playing her second major final and first for over seven years, beat the world number one 6-3 2-6 7-5.

The 29-year-old is the fourth-oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title.

Keys, seeded 19th in Melbourne, clasped her head in amazement before an emotional hug with husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo.

"I have wanted this for so long, I never knew if I'd be in this position again," said Keys.

Belarus' Sabalenka, 25, had been attempting to claim a rare third successive victory at the opening major of the season.

An upset Sabalenka covered her head with a towel before disappearing into the locker room.

When the world number one returned a few minutes later, she received a warm ovation from the 15,000 fans on Rod Laver Arena.

"Madison was incredible and I couldn't do anything," said Sabalenka.

"Next time I play Madison I will bring better tennis."

Keys comes through toughest test of incredible run

Patience can be a precious commodity in sport and even Keys thought her chance of winning one of tennis' greatest prizes had slipped by.

The seven-and-a-bit years between her first and second major finals is the longest gap in the Open era on the women's side.

After reaching the French Open and US Open semi-finals in 2018, Keys dropped outside of the world's top 50 after struggling with injuries.

She returned to the top 10 in early 2022 after making the Australian Open semi-finals and also had a run to the last four at the 2023 US Open.

Keys was denied a place in the final of her home Grand Slam by Sabalenka - a crushing defeat in which she regretted playing "too safe".

"I'm glad I've got you back," Keys joked afterwards.

After another injury-hit season last year, which forced her to miss the Australian Open, Keys was unsure if she would "be able to do it all again".

A bold move to change racquet manufacturer in the off season has paid dividends, with Keys keeping her explosive power while playing with a level of confidence she previously lacked.

Beating Sabalenka was the pinnacle of a title run where has beaten a host of star names.

Keys also beat second seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals - becoming the first player to beat the top two Australian Open seeds since Serena Williams in 2005.

That came on the back of previous victories over former Melbourne finalists Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina, plus 2023 Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

How Keys unlocked Sabalenka in gripping final

Sabalenka was the pre-match favourite, having won 33 of her previous 34 matches on the Australian hard courts.

But Keys, a powerful baseliner, is one of the few players on the WTA Tour who has the weapons to damage Sabalenka.

A stunning opening set, where she whacked 11 winners and had a rock-solid first serve, set the platform.

Keys was also helped by a nervy start from Sabalenka, whose unstable second serve returned to trouble her.

Two double faults in the opening game allowed Keys to break, while another set up a second break point in the fifth game which Sabalenka handed over with a sliced forehand into the net.

Keys continued to play lights out, thumping clean winners from the back of the court and also showing deft touches.

A bemused Sabalenka could only smile when Keys pulled out an ice-cold drop-shot on the way to holding for 5-1.

However, Sabalenka was furious with herself after a fourth double fault handed over another set point – which Keys took with a backhand winner.

The exasperated Sabalenka, who had been demonstrative throughout the 35-minute set, decided she need to go off court to clear her head.

When she returned, there was a momentum shift.

Keys was unable to sustain her previous level, with her winners deteriorating and her first serve lacking precision.

While Sabalenka was still lacking fluency – illustrated by a long forehand that left her dropping her racquet in exasperation – she improved enough to dominate the second set.

A tight and tense decider did not produce a break point until the pivotal 12th game.

Keys upped the ante with some deep returning that Sabalenka could not handle, before sealing victory with a wonderful cross-court forehand winner.