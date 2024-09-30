Superagent takes control of 12-year-old La Masia prodigy

FC Barcelona are blessed to have the best academy in the world and La Masia is a gift that keeps on giving. Season upon season, the famed academy provides the first team with super talents who then go on to become superstars.

In the last few seasons, Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the biggest and most talented player to have come out of the academy. It is worth remembering that he broke into the first team at just 15 and has not looked back since.

In the past week, one La Masia player has gained a lot of prominence after a viral clip of him emerged. 12-year-old Adam Qaroual has been the talk of the town after a Lionel Messi-esque dribble and a sublime assist and he is being touted as one of the biggest prospects of the academy.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has already assumed control of the player’s future. He constantly advises the player’s family on his client’s future and shares a good relationship with Barcelona.

Mendes has been in charge of many of Barcelona’s young talents in recent times. Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, and Guille Fernández are all represented by the super-agent and it looks like he has a new client.

Mendes has even sent Qaroual a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt. He might be only 12 and Barcelona must be patient to see how he develops but he is showing signs of becoming the next big prospect to emerge from La Masia.

It remains to be seen how Qaroual keeps progressing and let’s hope he can continue dazzling defenses with his incredible dribbling ability. Only time will tell us if the 12-year-old is seen in the first-team picture sometime in the future.