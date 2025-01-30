Sean Leahy
Super Bowl, NFL coaching live updates: Chiefs, Eagles headed to New Orleans; Cowboys hire Matt Eberflus as DC
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The Eagles dispatched the Washington Commanders pretty easily in a 55-23 win in the NFC championship game, while the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills went down to the wire in a thrilling AFC championship game that Kansas City won 32-29.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will aim to make history in New Orleans as they go for their third straight Super Bowl win, something that's never been done before. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. Tom Brady went to 10 Super Bowls as a player, but this time he'll be in the booth, broadcasting his first Super Bowl for Fox in his new role.
Elsewhere in the NFL, teams have been busy filling their head-coaching vacancies, with Ben Johnson (Bears), Aaron Glenn (Jets), Liam Coen (Jaguars), Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys) and Pete Caroll (Raiders) locking down jobs. The Saints have the last open job, and they've interviewed a variety of candidates.
Follow along with all the news and updates ahead of Super Bowl LIX below:
Lions hire new OC and DC
Morton will replace Ben Johnson (Bears) running the offense, while Sheppard takes over for Aaron Glenn (Jets) as defensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff.
It’s official! The #Lions announce the hiring of John Morton as offensive coordinator and the promotion of Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 30, 2025
Raiders working to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham
Pete Carroll is now in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he'll be keeping the last regime's defensive coordinator. Josina Anderson reports the team is working on a deal to bring back DC Patrick Graham, whose unit ranked 15th in the NFL in total defense last year and 25th in points allowed.
Jets hire Steve Wilks as next DC
Steve Wilks is back in the game.
The longtime defensive assistant and former Arizona Cardinals head coach struck a deal to become the next defensive coordinator with the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. Wilks, who took last year off from coaching, will now join Aaron Glenn’s staff.
Why are the Saints struggling to find a head coach?
Should the Super Bowl trophy be re-named after Tom Brady?
Bill Belichick is over the Lombardi Trophy.
Instead, the longtime New England Patriots head coach wants it renamed to honor the quarterback with whom he won six trophies.
Belichick, now the head coach at North Carolina, proposed the idea of renaming the iconic Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady on the “Let’s Go!” podcast this week. Brady won seven Super Bowl rings throughout his career, six of which were with Belichick in New England.
“Maybe they should name it the Brady trophy,” Belichick said. “He won seven of them.”
Read the full story here.
"They don't name it the Starr Trophy. They name it the Lombardi Trophy."
"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy."
🏆 @Belichick_B & @JimGrayOfficial on always crediting players before coaches, on this week's "Let's Go!"
DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/Nl8RKtbThp pic.twitter.com/vuuMzcDyZT
— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 28, 2025
Saints zeroing in on Eagles OC Kellen Moore as next head coach
If a deal is made, an announcement cannot come until after Super Bowl LIX.
Kellen Moore is in the driver’s seat for the Saints head coaching job after a great in-person interview Monday night. He will be in the Saints facilities as the designated home team next week, but NO can’t contact him and nothing can be official until after the Super Bowl.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 29, 2025
Eagles show off their Super Bowl LIX green jerseys
Find out here why non-white jerseys don't fare very well according to Super Bowl history.
A very SUPER jersey reveal@fanduel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2bG2vju8Yi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2025
Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury takes himself out of contention for Saints' job
Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly decided to not pursue an NFL head coaching job for next season. The Commanders offensive coordinator did not accept any interview requests during this hiring cycle and had Washington reached the Super Bowl he would not have been able to interview until after the season ended.
Following the Commanders' loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Kingsbury became eligible for interviews.
The Saints, who had requested to speak to Kingsbury earlier this month, are the only NFL team without a head coach.
"I didn't get into this to be a head coach again," Kingsbury told ESPN last month. "It's not about money. It never has been about money. So, that won't move me at all. It's just I want to do the best job we can here for those guys and then kind of go from there."
Breaking: #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the #Saints and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance.
His return ensures… pic.twitter.com/xQlOdt6zVz
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 28, 2025
Ravens bring back former assistant, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano to coaching staff
Chuck Pagano is returning to the Ravens.
The former Ravens assistant and Colts head coach is joining John Harbaugh's staff as Baltimore's senior secondary coach. Pagano was previously on Baltimore's staff as secondary coach and defensive coordinator under Harbaugh from 2008-11.
He was then the head coach of the Colts for six seasons from 2012-17. After that, Pagano served as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020. He's been out of the NFL since.
The Ravens announced the news Tuesday night.
We’re excited to welcome back Chuck Pagano as our Sr. Secondary Coach! pic.twitter.com/CfwatDQetI
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 29, 2025
Mike McCarthy won't coach in 2025
The former Dallas Cowboys coach is sitting this season out. Mike McCarthy has decided to focus on next season's hiring cycle, according to the NFL Network, and will not pursue the New Orleans Saints job after all. McCarthy was due to interview with the team later this week.
McCarthy split with the Cowboys late in the coaching cycle this month, and the Saints are the last team in the league still needing a coach.
Key takeaways from Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys press conference
Cowboys make it official with new DC Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys have found their new defensive coordinator after hiring former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the team announced Tuesday. Eberflus' hiring comes days after Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the franchise's new head coach.
Longtime Dallas DC Mike Zimmer told ESPN's Ed Werder on Sunday that he was not planning on returning to the team as part of Schottenheimer's staff and will likely retire.
Eberflus was a Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-17, as Schottenheimer's first major hire.
Read the full story here.
- Sean Leahy
Chiefs show off their white jerseys for Super Bowl LIX
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl they wore white. Hoping for a similar outcome in Super Bowl LIX, the defending back-to-back champions will sport the same jerseys while their opponents go with green.
As the designated "home" team, the Eagles had first choice at jersey color and went with green. That opened the door for the Chiefs to go back to wearing white, like they did in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona two years ago.While the Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls wearing both of their colors — red and white — history favors teams that don white.
Out of the previous 58 Super Bowls, 37 teams wearing white have gone on to win the game — a success rate of 64% compared to 36% for non-white jerseys (21 winning teams). Most recently, 16 of the last 20 champions wore white, with one of those four losers being the San Francisco 49ers last year against the red-wearing Chiefs.
Read more here.
Threads for SBLIX. pic.twitter.com/l3QLZr6BS2
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2025
Saints announce completion of 2nd interview with Kellen Moore
The Saints reportedly flew to Philadelphia on Monday night for their second head coach interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. On Tuesday morning, 12 hours after the original report, the team announced they'd completed the interview.
We completed an in person interview with Kellen Moore for our head coach position last night. pic.twitter.com/fgZ8yQgHC3
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 28, 2025
Browns shift senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave to QB coach
The #Browns are moving veteran coach Bill Musgrave to QB coach, sources tell The Insiders. Musgrave has served as a senior offensive assistant on Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/Ln5raNopKX
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 28, 2025
Saints meeting Eagles OC Kellen Moore for 2nd head coach interview
The Saints have the lone head coach opening remaining in the NFL and have scheduled a second interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the position. Team officials flew to Philadelphia to meet Moore on Monday night, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
The Saints are flying to Philadelphia tonight to interview Kellen Moore for the head coaching job, per sources.
They will interview him tonight.
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 27, 2025
New Orleans still plans to interview Mike McCarthy a second time this week, Underhill reports. But it appears the team has zeroed in on its top two candidates for the job.
Saquon Barkley had a 'middle finger year' with the Eagles after leaving Giants
Raiders introduce Pete Carroll as HC, ready to compete again after year off
Pete Carroll was introduced as the Raiders' new head coach on Monday, along with new general manager John Spytek. Both of them emphasized competition and character as they try to implement a new culture.
Carroll also had former player Marshawn Lynch in the audience yelling "RAIDERS!" to show he was fired up for the coach's new opportunity and a new era in Las Vegas.
This was Marshawn Lynch 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HwBpeJBrtB
— Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) January 27, 2025
During an "incredibly valuable" year off, Carroll said he learned from his son — offensive coordinator at the University of Washington — along with former assistants Dan Quinn and Dave Canales, the head coaches of the Commanders and Panthers, respectively.
Carroll also reminded reporters that when he last spent a year away from football, he returned to USC and went on to win nearly 100 games and a national championship.
Lions aiming to hire Johnny Morton as new OC: Report
Lions are working to hire Broncos pass game coordinator Johnny Morton as their offensive coordinator and the coach to replace Ben Johnson, per sources. He is traveling to Detroit to meet with team. Morton worked in Detroit before and could soon be doing it again. pic.twitter.com/spszqgHCVb
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2025
Pete Carroll has arrived in Las Vegas
Leading the way 🏴☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IE76H2zSHy
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 27, 2025
Ravens, OC Todd Monken close to contract extension: Report
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is finalizing a contract extension with the Ravens, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Terms of the deal have not been announced.
Sources: #Ravens and OC Todd Monken are finalizing a contract extension.
Baltimore led the NFL in offense, Lamar Jackson is coming off his best statistical season and Monken has had head coaching interest. pic.twitter.com/Ni2yh0F4FA
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2025
Baltimore led the NFL in total offense this season, averaging 424.9 yards per game. The Ravens also had the league's top rushing attack, getting nearly 3,200 yards on the ground and averaging 187.6 yards. Additionally, they averaged the third-most points in the NFL with 30.5.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 TDs, while rushing for 915 yards and four scores. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his nine NFL seasons, with 16 TDs.
Monken attracted interest for head coaching openings around the league, interviewing with the Bears and getting requests from the Saints and Jaguars.
Aaron Glenn is fired up to be in New York: 'We're built for this s***'
Glenn interviewed for several head coaching positions, but said he wanted to come to the Jets.
New #Jets HC Aaron Glenn is bringing the energy: “Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride…. We’re the freaking New York Jets and we’re built for this sh*t."pic.twitter.com/RmMo1c02r3
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2025
Aaron Glenn addresses Aaron Rodgers' future
With QB Aaron Rodgers' future with the Jets up in the air, new head coach Aaron Glenn said he's texted with Rodgers and that he and new GM Darren Mougey will make decisions on the roster together.
Aaron Glenn said that "Aaron Rodgers will be talked about."
Said they've texted with Rodgers. And as they look at the roster, then they'll make a decision accordingly.
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 27, 2025
In Monday's introductory press conference, Mougey said that he and Glenn would start having conversations that night about what (and who) they want in their team.
Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
The Cowboys introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach on Monday, and Jerry Jones knows there's some skepticism around his decision to promote Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator.
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know he’s still a risk-taker. He said hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the next Cowboys head coach “is as big a risk as you can take” because he has no head-coaching experience pic.twitter.com/t2QEY5b27E
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 27, 2025
Aaron Glenn likely to make a decision about Aaron Rodgers soon
As the New York Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn has to start his tenure with a major dilemma: what to do about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, showed flashes of brilliance last season, but largely put up a very disappointing performance under center. Glenn will have to decide whether to keep Rodgers around or to find a new quarterback to build the franchise around — and he'll probably be doing it soon.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Glenn was "open to" keeping Rodgers on the team. And on Sunday after, Jay Glazer spoke about Glenn's dilemma on NFL on Fox, saying that he had spoken to the new coach. Per Glazer, Glenn is planning on making a choice about Rodgers "sooner rather than later," and that he doesn't want to drag things out.
Patriots bringing in Thomas Brown as tight ends coach/passing game coordinator
The #Patriots are hiring Thomas Brown as their tight ends coach/pass game coordinator, per source.
Brown, who most recently was the #Bears’ interim coach, impressed Mike Vrabel in an OC interview and now is joining Vrabel’s staff. pic.twitter.com/MCv2jM9wPQ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2025
Is Patrick Mahomes the most clutch athlete of all time?
Top 10 Super Bowl storylines: Chiefs as villains, Saquon the Great
As the AFC championship game reached its conclusion, that started the two-week window to talk about Super Bowl LIX.
The Super Bowl is the most watched and also the most dissected game of the sports calendar. A week before the teams get to New Orleans, let's take a look at the storylines we'll be hearing a lot about before kickoff on Feb. 9:
The greatness of Saquon Barkley
Barkley has been unbelievable all season. He escaped the misery that is the Giants franchise and in his first season with the Eagles, Barkley turned in one of the greatest seasons a running back has ever had. Barkley went over 2,000 yards in the regular season but sat in Week 18 with a shot to break the single-season rushing record. That looks smart now that the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.
The NFL's new villains
When teams win too much, fans start to hate them. It happened to the New England Patriots a decade ago. It's happening to the Chiefs now.
The Chiefs' only crime is they keep winning, but that has been enough to turn NFL fans against them. Their dynasty started off as a fun, feel-good story, between the likable Andy Reid finally winning a Super Bowl and a dynamic new quarterback star in Patrick Mahomes. That's long gone, replaced by feelings of jealousy and bitterness among fans of any one of the other 31 teams.
Read more here.