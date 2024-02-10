Super Bowl MVP history: NFL players who have won the top award in biggest game

Offensive players get all the love.

If you are playing offense in the Super Bowl and have a good game, especially at quarterback, the Most Valuable Player award will likely be in your hands at night's end. In the 57 Super Bowls played, a quarterback has won the award 32 times, four times more than any other position.

Only 10 defensive players have been named Super Bowl MVP, the last being Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller for his stellar performance in Super Bowl 50. And also more often than not, the MVP will be a player chosen from the winning team, as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team, taking home the honors in Super Bowl 5.

Who has won Super Bowl MVP?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes picks up the Super Bowl MVP trophy alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference for the winning coach and MVP of Super Bowl 57.

I – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 16-23, 250 yards, 2 TDs

II – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 13-24, 202 yards, 1 TD

III – Joe Namath, QB, Jets, 17-28, 206 yards

IV – Len Dawson, QB, Chiefs, 12-17, 142 yards, 1 TD

V – Chuck Howley, LB, Cowboys, Two interceptions, two tackles, fumble recovery

VI – Roger Staubach, QB, Cowboys, 12-19, 119 yards, 2 TDs

VII – Jake Scott, S, Dolphins, Two interceptions, two tackles

VIII – Larry Csonka, FB, Dolphins, 33 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

IX – Franco Harris, RB, Steelers, 34 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD

X – Lynn Swann, WR, Steelers, 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD

XI – Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Raiders, 4 catches, 79 yards

XII – Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Cowboys; Martin, 2 sacks, White 1 sack; Dallas defense forced eight turnovers

XIII – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 17-30, 318 yards, 4 TDs

XIV – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 14-21, 309 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

XV – Jim Plunkett, QB, Raiders, 13-21, 261 yards, 3 TDs

XVI – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 14-22, 157 yards, 1 TD

XVII – John Riggins, RB, Washington, 38 carries, 166 yards, 1 TD

XVIII – Marcus Allen, RB, Raiders, 20 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs

XIX – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 24-35, 331 yards, 3 TDs

XX – Richard Dent, DE, Bears, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

XXI – Phil Simms, QB, Giants, 22-25, 268 yards, 3 TDs

XXII – Doug Williams, QB, Washington, 18-29, 340 yards, 4 TDs

XXIII – Jerry Rice, WR, 49ers, 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD

XXIV – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 22-29, 297 yards, 5 TDs

XXV – Ottis Anderson, RB, Giants, 21 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD

XXVI – Mark Rypien, QB, Washington, 18-33, 292 yards, 2 TDs

XXVII – Troy Aikman, QB, Cowboys, 22-30, 273 yards, 4 TDs

XXVIII – Emmitt Smith, RB, Cowboys, 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs

XXIX – Steve Young, QB, 49ers, 24-36, 325 yards, 6 TDs

XXX – Larry Brown, CB, Cowboys, two interceptions

XXXI – Desmond Howard, KR, Packers, 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD

XXXII – Terrell Davis, RB, Broncos, 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs

XXXIII – John Elway, QB, Broncos, 18-29, 336 yards, 1 TD

XXXIV – Kurt Warner, QB, Rams, 24-45, 414 yards, 2 TDs

XXXV – Ray Lewis, LB, Ravens, 5 total tackles, 4 passes defensed

XXXVI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 16-27, 145 yards, 1 TD

XXXVII – Dexter Jackson, CB, Buccaneers, 2 interceptions

XXXVIII – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 32-48, 354 yards, 3 TDs

XXXIX – Deion Branch, WR, Patriots, 11 catches, 133 yards

XL – Hines Ward, WR, Steelers, 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD

XLI – Peyton Manning, QB, Colts, 25-38, 247 yards, 1 TD

XLII – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs

XLIII – Santonio Holmes, WR, Steelers, 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD

XLIV – Drew Brees, QB, Saints, 32-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs

XLV – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers, 24-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs

XLVI – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 30-40, 296 yards, 1 TD

XLVII – Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens, 22-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs

XLVIII – Malcolm Smith, LB, Seahawks, Interception for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles

XLIX – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 37-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs

50 – Von Miller, LB, Broncos, Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended

LI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 43-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs

LII – Nick Foles, QB, Eagles, 28-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception

LIII – Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots, 10 catches, 141 yards

LIV – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 26-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs

LV – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers, 21-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs

LVI – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, 8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs

LVII – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 21-27, 182 yards, 3 TDs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl MVP history: Every winner of award from NFL's biggest game