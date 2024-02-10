Super Bowl MVP history: NFL players who have won the top award in biggest game
Offensive players get all the love.
If you are playing offense in the Super Bowl and have a good game, especially at quarterback, the Most Valuable Player award will likely be in your hands at night's end. In the 57 Super Bowls played, a quarterback has won the award 32 times, four times more than any other position.
Only 10 defensive players have been named Super Bowl MVP, the last being Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller for his stellar performance in Super Bowl 50. And also more often than not, the MVP will be a player chosen from the winning team, as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team, taking home the honors in Super Bowl 5.
Who has won Super Bowl MVP?
I – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 16-23, 250 yards, 2 TDs
II – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 13-24, 202 yards, 1 TD
III – Joe Namath, QB, Jets, 17-28, 206 yards
IV – Len Dawson, QB, Chiefs, 12-17, 142 yards, 1 TD
V – Chuck Howley, LB, Cowboys, Two interceptions, two tackles, fumble recovery
VI – Roger Staubach, QB, Cowboys, 12-19, 119 yards, 2 TDs
VII – Jake Scott, S, Dolphins, Two interceptions, two tackles
VIII – Larry Csonka, FB, Dolphins, 33 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs
IX – Franco Harris, RB, Steelers, 34 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD
X – Lynn Swann, WR, Steelers, 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
XI – Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Raiders, 4 catches, 79 yards
XII – Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Cowboys; Martin, 2 sacks, White 1 sack; Dallas defense forced eight turnovers
XIII – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 17-30, 318 yards, 4 TDs
XIV – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 14-21, 309 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
XV – Jim Plunkett, QB, Raiders, 13-21, 261 yards, 3 TDs
XVI – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 14-22, 157 yards, 1 TD
XVII – John Riggins, RB, Washington, 38 carries, 166 yards, 1 TD
XVIII – Marcus Allen, RB, Raiders, 20 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs
XIX – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 24-35, 331 yards, 3 TDs
XX – Richard Dent, DE, Bears, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
XXI – Phil Simms, QB, Giants, 22-25, 268 yards, 3 TDs
XXII – Doug Williams, QB, Washington, 18-29, 340 yards, 4 TDs
XXIII – Jerry Rice, WR, 49ers, 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
XXIV – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 22-29, 297 yards, 5 TDs
XXV – Ottis Anderson, RB, Giants, 21 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD
XXVI – Mark Rypien, QB, Washington, 18-33, 292 yards, 2 TDs
XXVII – Troy Aikman, QB, Cowboys, 22-30, 273 yards, 4 TDs
XXVIII – Emmitt Smith, RB, Cowboys, 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
XXIX – Steve Young, QB, 49ers, 24-36, 325 yards, 6 TDs
XXX – Larry Brown, CB, Cowboys, two interceptions
XXXI – Desmond Howard, KR, Packers, 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD
XXXII – Terrell Davis, RB, Broncos, 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs
XXXIII – John Elway, QB, Broncos, 18-29, 336 yards, 1 TD
XXXIV – Kurt Warner, QB, Rams, 24-45, 414 yards, 2 TDs
XXXV – Ray Lewis, LB, Ravens, 5 total tackles, 4 passes defensed
XXXVI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 16-27, 145 yards, 1 TD
XXXVII – Dexter Jackson, CB, Buccaneers, 2 interceptions
XXXVIII – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 32-48, 354 yards, 3 TDs
XXXIX – Deion Branch, WR, Patriots, 11 catches, 133 yards
XL – Hines Ward, WR, Steelers, 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
XLI – Peyton Manning, QB, Colts, 25-38, 247 yards, 1 TD
XLII – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs
XLIII – Santonio Holmes, WR, Steelers, 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
XLIV – Drew Brees, QB, Saints, 32-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs
XLV – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers, 24-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs
XLVI – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 30-40, 296 yards, 1 TD
XLVII – Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens, 22-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs
XLVIII – Malcolm Smith, LB, Seahawks, Interception for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles
XLIX – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 37-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs
50 – Von Miller, LB, Broncos, Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended
LI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 43-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs
LII – Nick Foles, QB, Eagles, 28-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception
LIII – Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots, 10 catches, 141 yards
LIV – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 26-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs
LV – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers, 21-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs
LVI – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, 8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs
LVII – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 21-27, 182 yards, 3 TDs
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl MVP history: Every winner of award from NFL's biggest game