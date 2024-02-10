Advertisement

Super Bowl MVP history: NFL players who have won the top award in biggest game

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Offensive players get all the love.

If you are playing offense in the Super Bowl and have a good game, especially at quarterback, the Most Valuable Player award will likely be in your hands at night's end. In the 57 Super Bowls played, a quarterback has won the award 32 times, four times more than any other position.

Only 10 defensive players have been named Super Bowl MVP, the last being Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller for his stellar performance in Super Bowl 50. And also more often than not, the MVP will be a player chosen from the winning team, as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team, taking home the honors in Super Bowl 5.

Who has won Super Bowl MVP?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes picks up the Super Bowl MVP trophy alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference for the winning coach and MVP of Super Bowl 57.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes picks up the Super Bowl MVP trophy alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference for the winning coach and MVP of Super Bowl 57.

  • I – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 16-23, 250 yards, 2 TDs

  • II – Bart Starr, QB, Packers, 13-24, 202 yards, 1 TD

  • III – Joe Namath, QB, Jets, 17-28, 206 yards

  • IV – Len Dawson, QB, Chiefs, 12-17,  142 yards, 1 TD

  • V – Chuck Howley, LB, Cowboys, Two interceptions, two tackles, fumble recovery

  • VI – Roger Staubach, QB, Cowboys, 12-19, 119 yards, 2 TDs

  • VII – Jake Scott, S, Dolphins, Two interceptions, two tackles

  • VIII – Larry Csonka, FB, Dolphins, 33 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

  • IX – Franco Harris, RB, Steelers, 34 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD

  • X – Lynn Swann, WR, Steelers, 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD

  • XI – Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Raiders, 4 catches, 79 yards

  • XII – Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Cowboys; Martin, 2 sacks, White 1 sack; Dallas defense forced eight turnovers

  • XIII – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 17-30, 318 yards, 4 TDs

  • XIV – Terry Bradshaw, QB, Steelers, 14-21, 309 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

  • XV – Jim Plunkett, QB, Raiders, 13-21, 261 yards, 3 TDs

  • XVI – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 14-22, 157 yards, 1 TD

  • XVII – John Riggins, RB, Washington, 38 carries, 166 yards, 1 TD

  • XVIII – Marcus Allen, RB, Raiders, 20 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs

  • XIX – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 24-35, 331 yards, 3 TDs

  • XX – Richard Dent, DE, Bears, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

  • XXI – Phil Simms, QB, Giants, 22-25, 268 yards, 3 TDs

  • XXII – Doug Williams, QB, Washington, 18-29, 340 yards, 4 TDs

  • XXIII – Jerry Rice, WR, 49ers, 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD

  • XXIV – Joe Montana, QB, 49ers, 22-29, 297 yards, 5 TDs

  • XXV – Ottis Anderson, RB, Giants, 21 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD

  • XXVI – Mark Rypien, QB, Washington, 18-33,  292 yards, 2 TDs

  • XXVII – Troy Aikman, QB, Cowboys, 22-30, 273 yards, 4 TDs

  • XXVIII – Emmitt Smith, RB, Cowboys, 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs

  • XXIX – Steve Young, QB, 49ers, 24-36, 325 yards, 6 TDs

  • XXX – Larry Brown, CB, Cowboys, two interceptions

  • XXXI – Desmond Howard, KR, Packers, 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD

  • XXXII – Terrell Davis, RB, Broncos, 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs

  • XXXIII – John Elway, QB, Broncos, 18-29, 336 yards, 1 TD

  • XXXIV – Kurt Warner, QB, Rams, 24-45, 414 yards, 2 TDs

  • XXXV – Ray Lewis, LB, Ravens, 5 total tackles, 4 passes defensed

  • XXXVI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 16-27, 145 yards, 1 TD

  • XXXVII – Dexter Jackson, CB, Buccaneers, 2 interceptions

  • XXXVIII – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 32-48, 354 yards, 3 TDs

  • XXXIX – Deion Branch, WR, Patriots, 11 catches, 133 yards

  • XL – Hines Ward, WR, Steelers, 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD

  • XLI – Peyton Manning, QB, Colts, 25-38, 247 yards, 1 TD

  • XLII – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs

  • XLIII – Santonio Holmes, WR, Steelers, 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD

  • XLIV – Drew Brees, QB, Saints, 32-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs

  • XLV – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers, 24-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs

  • XLVI – Eli Manning, QB, Giants, 30-40, 296 yards, 1 TD

  • XLVII – Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens, 22-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs

  • XLVIII – Malcolm Smith, LB, Seahawks, Interception for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles

  • XLIX – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 37-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs

  • 50 – Von Miller, LB, Broncos, Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended

  • LI – Tom Brady, QB, Patriots, 43-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs

  • LII – Nick Foles, QB, Eagles, 28-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception

  • LIII – Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots, 10 catches, 141 yards

  • LIV – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 26-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs

  • LV – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers, 21-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs

  • LVI – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, 8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs

  • LVII – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, 21-27, 182 yards, 3 TDs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl MVP history: Every winner of award from NFL's biggest game