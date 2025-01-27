USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Super Bowl 59 ticket prices: How much it costs to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles right now

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 59 after winning their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

The 2025 Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 9 and will feature quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley leading the Eagles against quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

The Eagles are representing the NFC following their 55-23 win over quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs earned an opportunity to secure a three-peat after edging the Buffalo Bills 32-29.

The tickets currently available for the Super Bowl have such a wide range of prices that there might be something available for everyone. Here's what to know about current prices as of Sunday night:

How much are the cheapest Super Bowl 59 tickets?

The cheapest ticket on StubHub was a seat in section 649, row 19 for $5,346. Seats on Ticketmaster in row 13 of the same section were going for $7,200.

Following the Eagles’ victory, the cheapest tickets available were in the terrace end zone (high above and behind the South endzone) on Ticketmaster. It was a verified resale ticket listed at $6,495 before fees in row 17 of section 630. A seat in row 13 of the same section was listed on StubHub for $5,868.

What are the most expensive Super Bowl 59 tickets available?

For an Eagles fan looking for a seat behind their favorite team’s sideline, a ticket in row 10 of section 142 was listed at $56,925 on StubHub.

A pair of tickets in row 31 of the same section were available for $25,110. Nearby sections had seats listed for as low as $11,246. The seats include VIP passes and access to the VIP lounge. Perks were not listed for the seat in row 10.

Ticketmaster has two seats for $26,500 each before fees in row 32 of section 142. The seat is expected to include post-game field access among other perks. There are also four seats listed at $64,900 each before fees that would have you sitting at the front barricade of section 145 behind the Eagles' sidelines. Perks were not listed with the seats.

