When is Super Bowl 2025? Here's everything you need to know

It's officially championship weekend in the NFL. The conference's best teams will duke it out to see who gets a shot at going to the big game.

That's right, folks. The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Blink and you might miss it.

So when, exactly, is the Super Bowl?

That's a great question. We've become so accustom to having NFL games on our televisions week after week. However, don't check for the Super Bowl next week. It won't be on.

The game isn't until February 9, so you'll have plenty of time to put together your Super Bowl party plans if you haven't done so already.

Date: Sunday, February 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Location: New Orleans at Caesars Superdome

There you have it. That's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl.

