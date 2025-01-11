When is Super Bowl 2025? Date, time for Super Bowl 59

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 15: Super Bowl LIX merchandise seen at Mardi Gras World on October 15, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

The end of the 2024 NFL regular season is here, with the field of Super Bowl hopefuls nearly set for the upcoming playoffs.

We're still a bit away from knowing the two opposing teams, but now that the calendar has flipped to 2025, you might be wondering when and where Super Bowl 59 will take place. Well, look no further!

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Superdome in New Orleans. This is the first time the Super Bowl has been held in the Superdome since 2013 and will be the 11th Super Bowl the city of New Orleans has hosted in history.

Now you know!

