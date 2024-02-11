Super Bowl 2024 prop sheet: All the prop bets you need for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Super Bowl LVIII logo at the NFL Las Vegas store at Caesar's Palace. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs has arrived with ample opportunity to watch the game and wager on nearly every aspect of it. The big game prop bets are the best part of the event, and we have you covered on a downloadable sheet you can print at home.

Betting on the Super Bowl is a long-standing tradition unlike any other. Where professional sports bettors may use every detail they've crammed into their craniums in order to pick winners during the regular season or determine whether or not certain teams will score more or less points than their projections, the Super Bowl offers a variety of bets that even casual bettors can challenge the pros on.

The big game should be no different. Even if you are not an NFL savant, there are a myriad of fun wagers to place this weekend. Here are some of our favorites from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook.

Best novelty prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII:

Super Bowl prop sheet: Download your prop sheet for the big game

Popular Super Bowl prop bets

Player props are much more predictable than novelty props for obvious reasons. You can use history and statistics to determine whether or not a player's rushing yards prop or touchdown prop is too low or too high, but predicting what color Gatorade the Chiefs have in their cooler is a near impossible feat, but not totally impossible.

Gatorade bath:

With each prop that has to do with something outside of the game itself, there is usually some history and context that can give you a small advantage. For example, while blue is being given the second-best odds for the post-game Gatorade bath, the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice in the last four years and did not dump blue Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid either time. In all fairness, of the last five Super Bowls, the other three have all seen blue Gatorade, but that's assuming the 49ers will have blue Gatorade in their cooler, which is a big assumption.

Surprisingly, the most popular Gatorade color since 2000 has been orange. The Chiefs already dumped orange Gatorade on Andy Reid once after winning the Super Bowl in 2020, so at +500 odds, orange seems like a solid bet.

Coin Toss:

The coin toss is undoubtedly a true 50-50, but tails has historically been the more popular choice. Seven of the last ten opening coin tosses have landed tails. Even as a whole, the Super Bowl has seen 27 heads to 30 tails, meaning anyone who bet tails on all 57 Super Bowls has seen a profit. Furthermore, while heads has the longest consecutive streak, hitting five straight times between Super Bowls 43 and 47, there have also been three separate streaks of four consecutive tails.

Coin Toss: Heads (-105); Tails (-105) -- BetMGM Coin Toss winner: 49ers (-105); Chiefs(-105) -- BetMGM Color of Gatorade Bath: Purple (+225); Blue (+275); Yellow/Green (+450); Red/Pink (+450); Orange (+500); Clear/Water (+1000); No Gatorade Bath (+2000) -- BetMGM First Team to call Timeout: 49ers (-115); Chiefs (-115) -- BetMGM First Team to attempt a coaches challenge: Chiefs (-115); 49ers (-115) -- DraftKings Will the final score be a scorigami?: Yes (+2000); No (-10000) -- DraftKings Opening Kickoff Result: Touchback (-360); Returned (+265) -- DraftKings Opening Kickoff Returned for Touchdown: Yes (+5000) -- DraftKings Will the first play from scrimmage result in a first down?: Yes (+340); No (-500) -- DraftKings Total Yards Gained on First Play: Over 3.5 (-115); Under 3.5 (-110) -- DraftKings Who will have more Receiving Yards?: Brandon Aiyuk (-6.5); Deebo Samuel (+6.5) -- FanDuel Fumble lost in the first half?: Yes (+128); No (-158) -- FanDuel Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD: (-220) -- FanDuel Nick Bosa to record 2 or more sacks: (+350) -- DraftKings Travis Kelce to have 11 or more receptions: (+550) -- DraftKings First interception of the game: Mike Edwards (+900); Tashaun Gipson Sr. (+900); L'Jarius Sneed (+1000); Deommodore Lenoir (+1200); Ji'Ayir Brown (+1400); Charvarius Ward (+1800) -- BetMGM Will Patrick Mahomes throw an interception?: Yes (-130); No (+100) -- BetMGM Will Brock Purdy throw an interception?: Yes (+100); No (-135) -- BetMGM Will there be a touchdown from the 1-yard line?: Yes (-170); No (+138) -- FanDuel Will Christian McCaffrey's longest rush be for 18 or more yards?: Yes (-120); No (-110) -- BetMGM

