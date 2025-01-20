Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,618,612 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,012,888 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Away TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

Home Radio: 1100 AM / FM 100.7 / S: Cavs App

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest