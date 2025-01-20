Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Phoenix Suns play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,618,612 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,012,888 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Away TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports
Home Radio: 1100 AM / FM 100.7 / S: Cavs App
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest