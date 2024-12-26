Suns take on the Mavericks on 3-game slide

Dallas Mavericks (19-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-14, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup with Dallas after losing three straight games.

The Suns are 12-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.7.

The Mavericks have gone 13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference allowing only 111.8 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Suns average 113.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 47.3% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists for the Suns.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Bol Bol: day to day (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (concussion protocol).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Brandon Williams: day to day (thumb), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf).

