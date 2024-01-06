Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE!

FA Cup third round weekend continues with a huge rivalry showdown this afternoon. Fierce north-east rivals Sunderland and Newcastle are set to renew hostilities in the first edition of the Wear-Tyne derby for some eight years, with emotions poised to run high in what could be a blockbuster clash between the old enemies after a farcical build-up that involved a bar at the Stadium of Light somehow being decorated with Newcastle colours and slogans.

This game arguably could not have come at a worse time for the Magpies, who are still nursing a lengthy absentee list during a dire run of form that has heaped pressure on manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle have a woeful recent record in this derby fixture and another loss here would really see questions start to be asked of the boss, though Howe does at least have Kieran Trippier returning in an injury boost.

The Black Cats, by contrast, now have Michael Beale in charge after the surprise exit of Tony Mowbray and have put together a three-match unbeaten run to break into the top six in the Championship, though are without Patrick Roberts in this one. Follow Sunderland vs Newcastle in the FA Cup live below!

Howe plays down significance of Stadium of Light bar controversy

12:28

Eddie Howe does not feel that this week's aforementioned controversy over the redecorated Stadium of Light bar gives Newcastle's fans the edge over their Sunderland counterparts on derby day.

"No, I don't feel that," he said. "Look, these things can happen, it's up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium. It's nothing to do with us.

"Regardless of what you're expecting, you still have to play the match in front of you.

"We've just got to blank out any distractions and play the game and use our support - which I'm sure will be incredible - to propel us to a really good performance."

Beale: No difference between rivals in terms of status, support and size

12:25

This is of course the first Tyne-Wear derby since Newcastle's Saudi-led takeover brought in a new era for the club, with Sunderland having been in the Championship and League One over recent seasons.

But new Black Cats boss Michael Beale insists the only difference between the two rivals now is financial.

"With this one, there is just difference between the two clubs financially right now, but there is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the club,' Beale said.

"That is very similar, that is on a par with each other but, obviously, when you look at their squad, they have spent a lot more money and our players have a lot more to prove than maybe one or two of the Newcastle players. So that is what I am looking for from mine.

"It is one thing having the ambition to go and play in the Premier League and believing you are good enough but it is important when you get an opportunity, you have to take it."

Sunderland boast strong recent record in Tyne-Wear derby

12:18

It was 1-1 when these two sides last met in a Premier League relegation six-pointer back in March 2016, with Aleksandar Mitrovic rescuing a late point for Newcastle on Rafael Benitez's home debut at St James' Park after Jermain Defoe's volley opened the scoring just before the break.

Sunderland had won six straight derbies before then and have not lost to their fiercest rivals since August 2011, when Ryan Taylor's free-kick sealed a 1-0 victory for Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.

Trippier fit as Newcastle show two changes from Liverpool loss

12:02

Kieran Trippier is passed fit to start and captain Newcastle in a huge derby boost for Eddie Howe on Wearside.

There are two changes in total from the Toon side that lined up for the 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on New Year's Day, with Tino Livramento and young Lewis Miley making way for Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Teenage forward Ben Parkinson comes onto the bench, with no Mark Gillespie or Alex Murphy.

No Roberts with Sunderland unchanged from Preston win

11:57

No Patrick Roberts for Sunderland as feared as he remains sidelined with that calf injury suffered against Rotherham.

The Black Cats are unchanged from their 2-0 home win over Preston on New Year's Day.

Young Portuguese forward Hemir comes onto the bench, with fellow youngster Eliezer Mayenda dropping out.

Newcastle lineup

11:50

Starting XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley

Sunderland lineup

11:48

Starting XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Seelt, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Burstow, Hemir

Lineups on the way

11:41

Official derby team news from the Stadium of Light is now just minutes away.

Stay tuned!

Michael Beale urges Sunderland to be 'best version of themselves'

11:29

This is some game to have just five games into your reign for new Sunderland manager Michael Beale.

It's been a good start to life at the Stadium of Light for the former QPR and Rangers boss, whose side have bounced back from a heavy 3-0 home defeat by Coventry in his first game in charge to record wins over Hull and Preston either side of a battling draw with Rotherham to move up to sixth in the Championship.

And Beale has urged his players to be the best versions of themselves on derby day and try to take the emotion out of the game - easier said than done, methinks.

"We've got to be the best version of ourselves and trust the work we've been doing," he said.

"There's a reason why we're riding high in the Championship, there's a reason why we've had the good results the team has had over the last couple of months, so there's a lot of good work going on.

"Take the emotion out of it as much as you can and play the game that's in front of you.

"We've got young players in our squad that I think are showing up really well at the moment.

"This is a great opportunity for them to go and show up against a team who may not have had perfect results of late, but let's not fool ourselves, this Newcastle squad is a good one."

Rousing reception for Sunderland stars

11:19

Meanwhile, that's some reception for the home Sunderland stars off the bus at the Stadium of Light.

Neither group of players is going to be left in any doubt whatsoever as to what this derby means to the fans after today.

Newcastle fans arrive at the Stadium of Light

11:17

Those 6,000 travelling Newcastle fans have now arrived safely at the Stadium of Light.

Will it be a derby day to remember?

Eddie Howe not fearing for Newcastle job before derby clash

11:09

Eddie Howe insisted this week that he still feels fully supported by the Newcastle hierarchy after the torrid recent run of form that has seen them slip down to ninth in the Premier League table and also exit both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

"I certainly don't need daily reassurances. I feel comfortable in the fact that we are working as hard as we can to improve performances and improve results," he said.

"Obviously I know it's a results-based business - all the usual things you'd expect me to say - but I do feel the support from the club, and that's really important in this moment."

A loss to Newcastle's fiercest rivals today would be the biggest blow yet for Howe at St James' Park, but he believes a win could swiftly change the perceptions around the club.

(Getty Images)

"It can certainly reboot us and just change the external - and even internal - view of ourselves because it can change very quickly," he said.

"I have made reference to it many times; the Manchester United game, our best performance of the season, was not that long ago and now the view is very different on the team.

"Confidence is a very fragile thing for the players as well, so anything that helps them re-find their best rhythm as quickly as possible is what we're seeking."

Sunderland chairman 'disgusted and hurt' after stadium bar blunder

10:59

Today's derby has had something of a bizarre and farcical build-up, with Sunderland apologising on Thursday after a bar at the Stadium of Light hosting corporate hospitality for away fans was somehow allowed to be redecorated in Newcastle colours and slogans.

Black Cats supporters were left understandably furious, with chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus saying: "I would like to apologise to everyone associated with Sunderland AFC for the events that have unfolded.

"Like our supporters, I was disgusted and hurt by the pictures circulating online of the inappropriate signs that have been ripped down.

"I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my word that I will personally make sure that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better."

Away fan plan for derby day

10:46

There are some 6,000 Newcastle supporters making the trip to the Stadium of Light today on a free return bus service from St James' Park that was insisted upon by Northumbria Police and funded by the club.

The travelling fans will get their match tickets only after arriving at the ground, while after the game they will be held back for at least 30 minutes until the stadium has emptied before heading back on those buses home.

Police warn fans of 'tough action' against any derby troublemakers

10:39

There is a huge police operation in force for today's game, with the Tyne-Wear derby having been marred by issues in the past.

And Northumbria Police have warned that they will take "tough action" against anyone who tries to cause trouble this afternoon.

“Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum," said chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison.

“Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

“We would therefore ask all fans to work with us to help ensure the match goes ahead without incident.

"We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs and will be going to the match to enjoy the occasion.

“However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated. Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order.

“As well as the increased police presence at the ground, we will also have additional officers in both city centres. Any disorder will be clamped down upon and those involved can expect to be arrested.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.”

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction

10:27

This has all the hallmarks of an FA Cup classic, likely in favour of Sunderland.

Newcastle are out of form and struggling with injuries, while the Black Cats under Michael Beale are rediscovering their form ahead of the game and are playing in front of their own fans.

Newcastle clearly have the better team on paper, in almost every position, but having last played on Monday - where they could have conceded double figures against Liverpool - it remains to be seen what shape they are in.

Sunderland to win, 2-1

Newcastle team news

10:26

Newcastle are still dealing with something of an injury crisis ahead of this afternoon's highly-anticipated third-round contest.

Kieran Tripper faces a late fitness test, but Eddie Howe remains without the likes of Callum Wilson and Joe Willock for now.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo are also still sidelined, along with the banned Sandro Tonali.

Sunderland team news

10:23

Sunderland could be missing Patrick Roberts for today's derby clash, with the former Manchester City winger considered a key doubt with a calf injury suffered against Rotherham that ruled him out of the win over Preston on New Year's Day.

Alex Pritchard is back fit, but the Black Cats remain without the likes of Bradley Dack, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.

Where to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

10:19 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 12pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Sunderland vs Newcastle live coverage

10:17 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage from the FA Cup third round.

One of the undoubted ties of the weekend is coming up this lunchtime as fierce north-east rivals Sunderland and Newcastle clash in the first Tyne-Wear derby for almost eight years at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off today is at 12:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates across the afternoon.

This could be a cracker - you won't want to miss it!