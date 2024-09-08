Advertisement
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL game tonight

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
DETROIT,MICHIGAN-AUGUST 24: Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) prepares to hand off the ball to Detroit Lions running back Jake Funk (36) during a preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, August 24, 2024 (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Hendon Hooker and the Lions host the Rams tonight during Sunday Night Football. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived. Tonight, Sunday Night Football kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions game. Both teams are expected to be playoff contenders this year. Tonight, the Rams will likely be looking to prove themselves after their 24-23 playoff loss to the Lions last season. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the Rams vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 1 NFL schedule.

  • NFL+

    Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile

    $6.99/month at NFL+

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Location: Ford Field

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+

The Rams visit the Lions tonight, Sept. 8 for their Sunday Night Football season opener, airing on NBC. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:

(Peacock)

Peacock

Stream NFL on NBC

Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to Sunday Night Football games, plus Peacock-exclusive games, and more NFL on NBC. You'll also get select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

$8/month at Peacock

Fubo TV

Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. 

The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $30 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends! 

Try free at Fubo

NFL+

Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

$6.99/month at NFL+

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 8

  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

  • Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

  • Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

  • Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

  • Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9

  • New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

To recap, here's all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.

  • Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna

    Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

    $29 at Amazon

  • Hulu + Live TV

    Watch ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, NFL Network

    Try free at Hulu