Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL game tonight
It's Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Tonight on Sunday Night Football the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons on their home turf. It'll be the 2-0 Chiefs first away game of the season, and the Falcons will be looking to keep their new momentum going after their victory against the Eagles last week. Headed into the game, the odds favor the Chiefs over the Falcons. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the Chiefs at Falcons Sunday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 3 NFL schedule.
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game:
Stream NFL on NBC
Peacock
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET
Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+
What channel is the Chiefs at Falcons game on?
The Chiefs visit the Falcons tonight, Sept. 22 for a Sunday Night Football game, airing on NBC. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:
Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to Sunday Night Football games, plus Peacock-exclusive games, and more NFL on NBC. You'll also get select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $30 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
2024 NFL season Week 3 schedule:
All times Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 22
Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday Night Football, Sept. 23
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
Every way to watch NFL games this season:
To recap, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.
Watch ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC and CBS
Fubo TV
Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, NFL Network
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket
YouTube TV
Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games
Peacock
Stream NFL games on CBS
Paramount+ Premium
Watch NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC
DirecTV Choice
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
ESPN+
Watch ESPN, Fox AND NBC
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
NFL+