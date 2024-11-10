Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph and the rest of the team will play the Houston Texans this Sunday night; here's how to watch. (Tork Mason-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

It'll be an intra-conference battle between two of the NFL's best teams in the league (so far) this season when the Detroit Lions play the Houston Texans Sunday night. The two teams are currently at the top of their divisions and are looking to maintain their positions as the playoffs approach. Sunday night's kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, Here’s all the info you need about today's Lions vs. Texans game, and check out live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Lions vs. Texans game:

Date: November 10, 2024

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

What channel is the Lions vs. Texans game on?

The Lions vs. Texans game is Sunday, Nov. 10 with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

You can stream the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans on Peacock as well as streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV.

(Peacock) Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games Peacock Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription offers access to select NFL games, Premier League Soccer, Big Ten football and basketball matches, golf, ruby and more. On top of its extensive sports coverage, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $7.99/month at Peacock

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

2024 NFL season Week 10 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 10

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: 9:30 a.m (NFL Network)

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. L.A. Chargers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins vs. L.A. Rams: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.