Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. £10 fine for an NHS no-show, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak would introduce a £10 fine for missed GP and hospital appointments as part of a "transformative" shake-up of the NHS, the former chancellor has said.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Conservative leadership hopeful said it was "not right" that patients were failing to turn up for consultations, scans and check-ups, "taking those slots away from people who need [them]". Read the full story.

2. Liz Truss: No second Scottish independence referendum ‘on my watch’

Liz Truss has pledged that there will be no second referendum on Scottish independence "on my watch", as she vowed to strengthen and defend the Union.

The Foreign Secretary told The Telegraph she would refuse to authorise a fresh poll if she wins the Conservative leadership contest. Read the full story.

3. Great and the good celebrate Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding at festival-style party

In the idyllic grounds of an 18th century country estate in the heart of the Cotswolds, the Johnsons celebrated their wedding party surrounded by family and friends.

"Eco-friendly" South African food was on offer, and guests could enjoy the scenery while relaxing on hay bales set up around a large marquee. Read the full story.

4. Minister’s transgender clinic probe led to civil service ‘obstruction’

Civil servants obstructed attempts by a minister to get to the bottom of events at the Tavistock child gender identity clinic, it has been alleged.

Kemi Badenoch, former equalities minister, claimed that officials told her not to meet whistleblowers and child patients while undermining her enquiries with leaks. Read the full story.

5. Toyota warns Government it may stop manufacturing in UK if it bans hybrid cars

Toyota has warned the Government that it may end manufacturing in the UK if it brings in a ban on hybrid models from 2030 as part of net zero plans.

The car manufacturer, which is one of the world’s largest, told the Government that restrictions on the sale of its hybrid models would impact on the company’s “manufacturing, retail and other business activities” and its “future investment” in the UK, according to documents seen by The Telegraph. Read the full story.