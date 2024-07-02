Sun beat short-handed Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Brionna Jones had 18 points, Tyasha Harris scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72 on Monday night.

Harris scored Connecticut’s opening 10 points of the second half to help build a 52-41 lead.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner made her second 3-pointer of the season and Natasha Cloud completed a three-point play with 6:07 remaining to cap a 12-3 run and get within 70-66. But the Mercury didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

The Sun maintained their lead at the free-throw line, making their first 21 before a miss with 57 seconds left. Carrington finished 8 of 8 at the stripe, while Jones made all six of her attempts.

Phoenix, which was coming off an 88-82 loss to Indiana on Sunday, struggled without Diana Taurasi (back soreness) and Rebecca Allen (lower back). The Mercury were just 2 of 11 from 3-point range through three quarters before finishing 3 of 17.

STORM 95, WINGS 71

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and Seattle beat Dallas for the second time in three days.

Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday.

Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at the break behind 13 points from Loyd.

Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point advantage. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.

Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Seattle (13-6) has won eight straight games at home.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Seattle. Skylar Diggins-Smith had eight points and five assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points and five steals. Natasha Howard added 15 points and Odyssey Sims had 12.

