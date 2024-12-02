Sumpf has three-point game to lead Moncton Wildcats past Cape Breton Eagles

MONCTON, N.B. — Julius Sumpf scored a goal and had two assists for the Moncton Wildcats in a 5-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Adam Fortier-Gendron, Markus Vidicek, Juraj Pekarcik and Riley Sampson scored the other goals for the Wildcats (20-4-2-0), who won their third in a row and top the QMJHL's Eastern Conference. Jacob Steinman made 35 saves in Moncton's net.

Emile Ricard and Joseph Henneberry scored for Cape Breton (11-13-2-1), which got 34 saves from Jacob Milota.

REMPARTS 6 SAGUENEENS 2

QUEBEC — Charlie Morrison and Alexandre Desmarais led the host Remparts with a goal and an assist apiece.

Antoine Dorion, Jack Greenwell, Mathias Loiselle and Nathan Quinn also scored for Quebec (9-15-1-2). Goalie Benjamin Lelievre repelled 37 of 39 shots.

Kassim Gaudet and Emmanuel Vermette were goal scorers for Chicoutimi (15-5-3-3). Sagueneens netminder Mathias Hernandez made 20 saves.

ISLANDERS 5 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Ross Campbell scored twice for the Islanders.

William Shields, Egor Goriunov and Alexis Michaud also scored for Charlottetown (10-15-1-1) with goalie Donald Hickey stopping 29 shots.

Eliott Simard and Olivier Laverdiere tallied for Victoriaville (8-16-1-2). Starting goalie Jakob Hanlan stopped six of nine shots before he was replaced early in the second period by Gabriel D'Aigle, who turned away 15 of 17.

OLYMPIQUES 6 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Jeremie Minville's two goals and two assists launched the Olympiques to victory in Halifax, where Gatineau (5-17-5-1) had lost in overtime the previous night.

Charles Desmet contributed a pair of goals and goalie Nathan St-Pierre made 24 saves in the win.

Brady Schultz and Braeden MacPhee scored for the host Mooseheads (10-13-3-0) with starter Mathis Rousseau stopping 17 shots.

