Su Mudaerji thought he was being pranked about last-minute UFC Fight Night 233 opponent change

LAS VEGAS – Su Mudaerji couldn’t believe it when he was told he needed a new opponent less than a week out from UFC Fight Night 233.

Mudaerji (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) was scheduled to face Allan Nascimento on Saturday’s main card at the UFC Apex but got the news that Nascimento withdrew just days away from his fight.

Mudaerji was informed during practice.

“I was training with Song Yadong and in the middle of the training, my agent called me and told me my opponent is pulling out, can’t fight with me in this fight,” Mudaerji told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “In the beginning, I thought they were joking with me. I didn’t believe them until I saw the paper. It’s a weird feeling.”

Stepping in on short notice will be former title challenger Tim Elliott (19-13-1 MMA, 8-11 UFC) making his 20th octagon appearance.

“My first thought after I got the name was this guy got a lot of experience in the UFC because he’s been around for quite a long time,” Mudaerji said. “I know this guy.”

Mudaerji will return for the first time since falling short in his barnburner against Matt Schnell in July 2022. Their back-and-forth battle earned Fight of the Night.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Long Island - Schnell vs Sumudaerji

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Matt Schnell (red gloves) fights Sumudaerji (blue gloves) during…

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Matt Schnell (red gloves) fights Sumudaerji (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Sumudaerji (blue gloves) after the fight against Matt Schnell…

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Sumudaerji (blue gloves) after the fight against Matt Schnell (red gloves) fights during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Matt Schnell (red gloves) reacts after the fight against…

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Matt Schnell (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Sumudaerji (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie