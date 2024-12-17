Stuttgart confirm new deal for Leweling

Jamie Leweling has extended his contract with VfB Stuttgart by a further year until 2029.

"Jamie embodies much of what people associate with the upward trend at VfB Stuttgart. It is his honest way of playing football and his will and ability to improve that has won him the hearts of many of our supporters," said Stuttgart managing director for sport Fabian Wohlgemuth.

"Jamie has become a difference-maker at VfB. He gives our game important impulses and initiates or is directly involved in many decisive moments. His call-up to the national team is a clear indication of the level of performance Jamie has reached here in recent months.

“We are delighted with Jamie's clear commitment and the fact that, with this early extension, we have been able to bind an enormous amount of sporting quality to Stuttgart for the long term.”

Jamie Leweling joined Stuttgart on loan for the 2023/24 season and was subsequently signed permanently for a reported fee of €5 million. After signing his new deal, he commented:

“I know exactly what I have at VfB and am therefore very happy about the contract extension. The coach, the club officials and everyone at and around the club trust me and have been extremely supportive of my development.

“I want to get back on the pitch soon and pick up where I left off before the injury,” added the winger, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the beginning of November.