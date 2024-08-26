Stuttgart agree to sign Burnley’s Ameen Al-Dakhil

According to Bild, VfB Stuttgart have agreed to sign Burnley centre-back Ameen Al-Dakhil.

It had previously been reported that Stuttgart were hoping to reinforce their backline before the end of the transfer window and that they had identified Al-Dakhil as a possible target.

Nevertheless, it is understood that the Swabians have now acted upon their interest and have agreed on a fee with the Championship outfit.

As stated in the report, Stuttgart will pay Burnley €7 million, with the fee rising up to €9 million in future add-ons.

As well as this, Al-Dakhil is set to sign a four-year deal at the club, potentially keeping him in the Bundesliga until 2028.

It is expected that the 22-year-old will undergo his medical in the coming days before his move to Stuttgart becomes official.

After Die Roten’s 3-1 defeat to SC Freiburg on the opening day, it appears Sebastian Hoeneß has been granted his wish of further defensive talent as Stuttgart look to complete their final piece of business before the transfer window comes to a close.

GGFN | Will Shopland