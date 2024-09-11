Strettycast 209: PR, international Reds, is Ugarte ready to start?

Dale, Brian and John chat about the latest Manchester United stories during the international and look forward to the future.

Picking up from the Casemiro fallout after losing to Liverpool, the podcast trio returns to look into the future after sitting through another dull international break.

Marcus Rashford has been busy with private training sessions. Are these positive signs or just more PR?

A round-up from the international break including Joshua Zirkzee’s first start for the Netherlands, scoring and assisting a goal against Bosnia.

Furthermore, is Manuel Ugarte ready to make his Manchester United debut?

That and more on the latest episode of the Strettycast.

