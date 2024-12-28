The Strawberry Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot rose from the dead during this year's edition

.

The first Pop-Tarts Bowl featured the brave Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot sacrificing itself for the hungry Kansas State Wildcats.

We thought that was the end of the Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot, but the Pop-Tart Bowl gods had other plans.

Even though a memorial statue had been displayed in the Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot's honor outside Orlando's Camping World Stadium, Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl brought our beloved Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot back to us.

As the big board showed a tribute video in the Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot's memory, a half-eaten Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot stood high at the stadium and waved to all the guests in attendance.

He's alive! Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot lives! Sure, it looks like the Terminator with a damaged face, but who cares? Our sweet, sweet Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot has returned to us.

Strawberry PopTart memorial service and his resurrection!?!? HE LIVES pic.twitter.com/zwEL9dX6NR — BYU Florida 🐆⚔️ (@BYUFlorida) December 28, 2024

…could it be?



Is that… Strawberry?



(Photo by Shelby Rush at Florida Citrus Sports) pic.twitter.com/22EzYKzao4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 28, 2024

A tribute to the fallen Strawberry Pop-Tart. Gone too soon.



Or are they... pic.twitter.com/HsF7IxGxvf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2024

They have an entire memorial for the edible mascot from the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/Qw11VEBZG4 — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) December 28, 2024

