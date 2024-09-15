STRAIGHT BACK ON TO THE PITCH, CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COMING UP

Rossoneri at Milanello this morning - usual breakfast meet-up - before heading to the changing-rooms for a training session in preparation for the Champions League opener: AC Milan will take on Liverpool on Tuesday 17 September at 21:00 CEST at San Siro.

REPORT

Gym and recovery work for those who started yesterday's match against Venezia. Those who did not feature in the Starting XI headed straight to the centre spot and started with muscle-activation exercises with the help of low obstacles. Training was carried out with the team divided into two groups for some technical exercises, followed by a series of drills combining technique and tactics. After that, other tactical work followed before the session ended with the usual small match on a reduced-size pitch.

MONDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

The schedule will see a training session in the morning, while Coach Fonseca and Álvaro Morata are scheduled for the pre-match press conference at 14:15 CEST.





