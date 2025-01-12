Stormy start to Australian Open with early matches suspended because of rain

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Heavy rain forced the suspension of matches on outside courts Sunday about an hour into the first day of the Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen, the Olympic champion and runner-up here last year, was able to continue playing 20-year-old qualifier Anca Todoni on Rod Laver Arena, one of three covered stadiums at Melbourne Park.

The pair had just finished the pre-match formalities on the main show court, including the coin toss overseen by Australian tennis great John Newcombe, when play was delayed by a few minutes so that the roof could be closed.

They continued indoors. When it started to rain outside, it poured. Spectators scrambled for any cover they could find, and tournament organizers suspended play on all outside courts until at least 2 p.m. local time.

Showers were forecast to continue into the evening.

