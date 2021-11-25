What stores are closed on Thanksgiving 2021? Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl's and more

The majority of big retailers will keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving for the second year.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods and JCPenney – which for years opened for in-person Black Friday shopping on the holiday – are all closed Thursday.

Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club and Apple have traditionally stayed closed on the holiday.

Select grocery stores across the country are open Thursday, but the majority will operate with limited hours. (See the list of grocery stores that are open and those that are closed Thursday.)

Like last year, to limit crowds and spread out demand, retailers started rolling out deals before Halloween and have turned a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event.

Because of state laws, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores in some areas also have varied hours because of county or municipal laws.

Several restaurants also are closed on Thanksgiving. (See the list of who is open and who is closed here.)

Walmart on Thanksgiving: Closed for second year

Until 2020, Walmart stores haven't closed on Thanksgiving since the late 1980s. Months into the pandemic in July 2020, the world's largest retailer announced its stores would be closed for the holiday. In June, Walmart announced stores would be closed for Thanksgiving 2021.

Walmart will open 5 a.m. Friday for its in-store Black Friday sale.

Target closed on Thanksgiving for good

Target announced Monday it is making its Thanksgiving Day closing permanently. Stores will open 7 a.m. Black Friday.

Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent move during the pandemic, and its decision could push other retailers to follow in its path, says Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm.

GameStop opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving with some PS5 bundles

If you’re hunting for a PlayStation 5, GameStop might be one option for finding it in store. Many retailers including Walmart are selling PS5 and Xbox Series X online.

Many GameStop locations are open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving, but other locations are closed until Friday morning.

At a GameStop in Coral Springs, Florida, a sign on the door said the location had 11 PS5 bundles selling for $789.95, including the console, $100 GameStop gift card, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership and three games.

Nick Reed got to the store around 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and was first in the line. Reed, of Coral Springs, said he has been trying to get Sony’s latest console since last year.

“I could have gotten here at around 5 and still would have been the first one,” Reed said.

Alessio Sincore, of Tamarac, Florida, got to the GameStop at 6:30 a.m. after missing out on the PS5 during online sales at Best Buy and Walmart. He said it was his first time lining up for a Black Friday sale and he was expecting to see larger crowds like on TV.

A GameStop in Coral Springs, Florida had a line of about 15 at around 2:40 p.m. Thanksgiving, ahead of the 5 p.m. opening.

Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's closed Thanksgiving

For these retailers, Thanksgiving Day closures aren't a new concept but a holiday tradition. Costco also stays closed for other holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Costco is traditionally closed on Thanksgiving.

Macy's Thanksgiving parade features Toys R Us' Geoffrey

Macy's is closed for Thanksgiving but it had its annual holiday parade Thursday. This year, Geoffrey, the Toys R Us mascot joined in the festivities.

In August, the department store chain and Toys R Us announced they were teaming up to open toy shops in more than 400 department stores nationwide starting in 2022. Toys R Us are also now for sale on Macy's website.

Macy's stores open at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Thanksgiving 2021: More stores closed

Here are the major retailers staying closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2021

What is open Thanksgiving? Here are non-grocery stores

Many gas station convenience stores will be open normal hours Thursday. Check with your store before heading out. Because of state laws, expect Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

7-Eleven

Bass Pro Shops: Open 9 a.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's: Open 9 a.m.

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

Family Dollar: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

GameStop: Varies, not all locations are open but some are open 5 to 9 p.m.

Gopuff

Instacart

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

Rite Aid: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Sheetz

Shipt

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Wawa

More stores: Smaller chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving. Some will post special hours on social media.

