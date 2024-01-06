Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup updates

Championship Stoke host Premier League side Brighton in the FA Cup third round

Stoke City FC 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:35

Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:35

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:33

Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Baker (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:33

Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:32

Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Paul van Hecke.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:31

Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:31

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

Story continues

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:30

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:28

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:28

Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:27

Attempt missed. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:26

Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:24

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:22

Foul by Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:21

Attempt saved. Wouter Burger (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:21

Attempt missed. Wesley (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:21

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:17

Own Goal by Jan Paul van Hecke, Brighton and Hove Albion. Stoke City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:17

Attempt saved. Mehdi Léris (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Baker.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:16

Offside, Stoke City. Wesley is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:14

Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:14

João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:11

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:11

Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:09

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:09

Hand ball by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:09

Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:03

Offside, Stoke City. Daniel Johnson is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:01

First Half begins.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.