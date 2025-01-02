Stockdale outside hitter leads Texas 3A all-state volleyball team
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state volleyball team, distributed by The Associated Press:
FIRST TEAM
Middle blockers: Rendi Seahorn, Harmony, sr.; Lilyann Shannon, Bushland, sr.; Addison Yendrey, Goliad, soph.
Outside hitters: Ambree Hatfield, Bushland, sr.; Tylee Shires, Blanco, sr.; Leann Wise, Stockdale, soph.
Setter: Mackenzie Sims, Bushland, sr.
Libero/defensive specialist: Avery Ramos, Bushland, sr.
Player of the year: Wise, Stockdale
Coach of the year: Laura Gonzales, Stockdale
SECOND TEAM
Middle blockers: Blayke Brackens, Fairfield, jr.; London Helm, Grandview, jr.; Peyton Kinkade, Alpine, jr.
Outside hitters: Kamdyn Scott, Tatum, jr.; Amelia Robinson, Llano, sr.; Taylor Morrow, Columbus, sr.
Setter: Isabel Sanchez, Goliad, soph.
Libero/defensive specialist: (tie) Karly Stroud, Tatum, sr.; Jaycee Portillo, Alpine, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Middle blockers: Keegan Mayhue, West, sr.; Peyton Keller, Stockdale, soph.; Brianna Tomerlin, Stockdale, jr.
Outside hitters: Addison McClanahan, White Oak, sr.; Raeley Sebek, Huntington; jr.; Maevyn Wunsch, Goliad, jr.
Setter: Taydem Barker, Tatum, jr.
Libero/defensive specialist: Karolynn Youngblood, Goliad, jr.
The Associated Press