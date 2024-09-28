🚨 Still no Foden! Man City and Newcastle name starting XIs for PL clash

Manchester City have named their starting XI for their trip to St James' Park as they look to begin life without Rodri.

The reigning Premier League champions will be without the Spaniard for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury, and Mateo Kovačić has been tasked with taking his place in the heart of midfield.

There is also a return to the starting XI for Rico Lewis, after the youngster was left out of the draw against Arsenal. However, Phil Foden remains on the substitutes bench despite the absence of Kevin de Bruyne.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has not passed his late fitness test for Eddie Howe, meaning that Anthony Gordon is likely to play through the middle, while Kieran Trippier is preferred to Tino Livramento at right-back.