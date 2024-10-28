'There are still more questions than answers'

Will Sunday's win against Manchester United be a turning point for West Ham?

It has been a difficult start to the season for new boss Julen Lopetegui but the home victory means they have 11 points from nine games and sit above United in 13th.

"You hope so," said former Hammers midfielder Nigel Re-Coker on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "A win is a win.

"One thing that worries me about West Ham is that you still don't know what you are going to get from them each time they play.

"Lopetegui still doesn't know his best line up and there are still cracks in their performance. There are still more questions than answers when I look at their team and their display.

"Hopefully it can be a platform so that they can go on, but I am still not confident that I can see structure in their style of play or in what he is implementing at the club."

