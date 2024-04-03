You Can Still Buy a New, Never Registered Porsche 918 Spyder

Sotheby's Sealed

If you missed the opportunity to purchase a new Porsche 918 Spyder back in 2015, you have another chance. Sotheby’s Sealed Hong Kong auction is offering a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with the Weissach Package. The car has only 43 miles on it and has never been registered. The auction is open now and closes on April 5.

It is not very often that you get the chance to purchase a brand-new nine-year-old hypercar, but this is one of those rare opportunities. This 918 Spyder is finished in Rhodium silver Metallic over black leather. It was ordered new by the current owner almost a decade ago. However, that person never drove it, and never even bothered to register it for the road. It’s essentially a new car.

Only 918 examples of the incredible 918 Spyder were ever made. This one is number 513. Additionally, approximately 300 918 Spyders were sold in the U.S., and just four were delivered to Hong Kong. Spotting one is a rare sight. This example is made even more special not just because it is basically new, but thanks to its Weissach Package. This $80,000 option includes magnesium wheels, and additional carbon fiber parts including the roof, side mirrors, and rear wing. The result is a car that weighs about 88 pounds less than a standard 918 Spyder.

Maintenance records show that the high-voltage battery was replaced by Porsche Center Hong Kong in January 2024. A diagnostic test was performed in February 2024 and no faults were found. The tires are the original Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s and were manufactured in 2015. If the new owner plans to drive this car, we suggest a fresh set of tires be installed. Outside of that, this car is ready to go.

The pre-auction estimate for this Porsche is $1,500,000 - $2,000,000. That is not cheap, but this might be the finest example of a 918 Spyder in existence. And if you were not able to get an allocation for one back in 2015, this might be your last chance to make your dream of owning a new one a reality.

