Stewart Cink kicks off 2024 Charles Schwab Cup week in a Phoenix Suns jersey at NBA game

Stewart Cink holds up a Kevin Durant jersey at a Phoenix Suns game vs. the Miami Heat. (Photo courtesy Phoenix Suns)

PHOENIX — Stewart Cink has a thing for the Phoenix Suns.

During the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Cink donned a Kevin Durant jersey on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

What was impressive then was Durant had just been traded to the Suns the day before, and Cink pulled some strings to get a jersey made.

Cink went to Georgia Tech, lives in Atlanta and is a self-described die-hard Hawks fan, but he was in the Suns arena Wednesday night for the game against the Miami Heat.

He held up a Durant jersey but also had some fun on the court. Wearing Bol Bol's No. 11, Cink assisted the Suns Gorilla in a stunt. Holding the ball up high, the Gorilla bounced off a trampoline before grabbing the ball, flying through the air and then dunking.

Tweets by stewartcink

To top it off, the Gorilla then did the stand-on-his-head celebration that was made famous by Incarnate Word receiver Jalen Walthall.

Cink is among the 35-man field at Phoenix Country Club for the start of the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season finale on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Stewart Cink kicks off 2024 Charles Schwab Cup week in a Phoenix Suns jersey at NBA game