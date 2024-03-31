Who Is Stevie Wonder’s Wife? All About Tomeeka Robyn Bracy

Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy have two children together, who have inspired his music

Lester Cohen/Getty Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy attend Universal Music Group’s post-Grammy Awards party in 2023.

Stevie Wonder and his wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, have been married since 2017.

Bracy and the 25-time Grammy Award-winning musician and singer-songwriter have two children together. In the years before their marriage, the couple welcomed daughters Zaiah and Nyah — Wonder’s eighth and ninth children.

In 2014, rumors swirled that Wonder and Bracy were going to be having triplets. Though in an appearance on The View that year, Wonder shut down the speculation with a joke.

“I got, how many, 22 kids?” Wonder quipped in reference to his large family, adding that he and Bracy were expecting their second child together, a baby girl named Nyah, in the following months.

Now in his 70s, Wonder largely keeps his personal life private — including his relationship with Bracy. Neither post about each other on social media, but Bracy supports his career often at events and award shows.

So who is Stevie Wonder’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Tomeeka Robyn Bracy and her relationship with the singer.

They married in 2017

Mike Windle/Getty Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2016.

Wonder and Bracy tied the knot in 2017 at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Bracy wore a headpiece and formfitting white gown for the wedding, and the reception was decorated with various flower arrangements and string lights, PEOPLE reported.

“It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend,” a source told PEOPLE after the celebration. “Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.”

The wedding also featured a few high profile performers — including Wonder. PEOPLE reported that Babyface sang his hit “Whip Appeal” at the reception.

They have two children together

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Tomeeka Robyn Bracy and Stevie Wonder in 2015.

Before their wedding, Wonder and Bracy welcomed two kids.

While the exact birthday of their daughter Zaiah is unknown, it was sometime before the birth of their daughter Nyah in 2014.

Just before Nyah was born, the singer shared the reasoning behind her name on The View. “We're going to have a wonderful daughter, [to be] born in December, name is going to be Nyah, which is ‘purpose,’ ” he said.

Wonder and Bracy's family inspire his music

Kevin Winter/Getty Stevie Wonder performs in 2018.

Though many of Wonder’s songs were written before the birth of Zaiah and Nyah, he says that his and Bracy’s daughters have influenced his work.

He told GQ in 2015 that music always has memories attached to them, and although “Isn’t She Lovely” was written about his first child, Aisha Morris, the song reminds him of his and Bracy’s daughter Nyah, too.

“When I sing ’Isn’t She Lovely,’ yes, I think about Aisha, my oldest child, but the song also makes me think of Nyah, my newborn daughter. She’s lovely, too,” he told the outlet. “Relationships bring about experiences — thoughts, emotions, expressions. All of those things create music.”

Not only do they inspire his music, but Wonder and Bracy’s children have appeared with the legendary singer onstage.

In November 2014, Wonder and Aisha brought Zaiah onstage during his concert at Madison Square Garden. Aisha — who was a backup singer in Wonder’s band at the time — held Zaiah in her arms during “Isn’t She Lovely,” according to Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2020, Zaiah and Nyah were both featured on their father’s song, “Where is Our Love Song” along with three of their siblings.

A few years alter, Billboard reported that the two appeared onstage at Wonder’s House Full of Toys Benefit Concert. They danced along to their father’s song “One Little Christmas Tree” and the classic “The Christmas Song.”

She supports his career

Lester Cohen/Getty Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy at the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2024.

Wonder’s discography spans decades, and although he hasn’t released a full album since 2005, his career is still going strong. Bracy is often seen supporting Wonder at award shows and events — including attending the Golden Globe Awards and the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2017.

At the 2024 Grammys, Wonder led the award show’s “In Memoriam” segment, paying tribute to Tony Bennett while singing “For Once In My Life” and “The Best is Yet to Come.”

After the show, Bracy attended the Universal Music Group after party — at which Wonder wore a black leather jacket and all-black outfit, and Bracy wore a bright blue dress with feathers.

Wonder also performed at the Grammys in 2023, singing a trio of songs — one with Smokey Robinson and one with Chris Stapleton. Bracy also attended the after party with Wonder at Milk Studios in L.A, where she was dressed in a pleated silver gown that complemented Wonder’s gold jacket.

