Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being available at home: I’ve not heard anything

Adam Zagoria: “I’ve not heard anything at all…He’ll be playing on the road,” Steve Nash on if there’s any changes in Kyrie Irving’s status that would allow him to play at home.
Source: Twitter @AdamZagoria

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they understands they will see a higher dosage of James Harden tonight with KD and Kyrie out. Mention’s every team is “running their own race.” And Brooklyn is trying to manage a tough travel week. – 7:09 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash on Joe Harris’s status: “I don’t think we know yet [when he’ll be back] so I couldn’t answer.” – 6:52 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“I’ve not heard anything at all…He’ll be playing on the road,” Steve Nash on if there’s any changes in Kyrie Irving’s status that would allow him to play at home. – 6:49 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets status report for tonight vs. OKC:
Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT
Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – OUT
Durant (rest) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Mills (rest) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 6:23 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Our conversation with @Adrian Wojnarowski on @BartAndHahn about the details of the #Knicks trade for Cam Reddish, the hypothetical Kyrie scenario and Woj explains to a devastated @BartScott57 why the Bol Bol trade to the Pistons fell through. #NBA
es.pn/3qqsy9n5:59 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA won’t let Nets play unvaccinated Kyrie Irving at home, accept fines nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/nba…4:55 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski on if Kyrie Irving is any closer to playing in Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Q7B59sqZ9g4:39 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: With Kyrie, it was finally Scary Hours for the Nets in Chicago. And James Harden joked he would vaccinate Kyrie himself to get the three stars together full time. So, now what? sports.yahoo.com/in-kyrie-irvin…1:30 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA1:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant leads the entire Eastern Conference with 4 million All-Star votes in the 2nd fan returns. James Harden is fourth among guards and Kyrie Irving is 6th. Derrick Rose is the only Knick to receive significant votes. pic.twitter.com/IcWCeYmzQ51:03 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has moved up to 8th in Eastern Conference guard voting. Pascal Siakam is now 8th in the frontcourt. Both have received fewer votes than Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/6Etm6l3GH41:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report against OKC: Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT
Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – OUT
Durant (rest) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Mills (rest) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 12:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD Kyrie and Harden vs Zion RJ and Cam Reddish at Rucker Park is gonna be insane. – 11:32 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on the #Nets big road win vs the East-leading #Bulls: “These games can definitely give a team confidence, give them mojo and something to build on. But it can also not. So it’s in the bank.” #nba10:28 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Will the Nets pay small fines to allow Kyrie Irving to play in home games? ‘There’s not a stomach for it right now’ nj.com/nets/2022/01/w…10:27 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Good morning. Big 3 is 2-0 this season and 13-3 in the past 2 seasons. Nets just dropped 138 against the Bulls in a W.
And… Woj mentions optimism regarding Kyrie playing F/T at some point…
How you feeling?! pic.twitter.com/Yq5Xw1F8Ce9:11 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets offered a reminder to the rest of the league just how dominant they can be when KD, Kyrie and Harden are clicking on all cylinders — during Wednesday’s second half demolition of the Bulls. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:02 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on what it was like when he was away from the team: “I didn’t wanna accept it at first…I tried not to get emotionally attached to it, because when I did it felt like I had FOMO. Every. Single. Day, was just like, ‘Man I just wanna be with the guys.’ ” #Nets #NBA3:28 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “We were in that flow where it gets dangerous for the other team…We’re hitting 3s, getting to the rim, touching the paint. It’s going to be difficult for teams to load up & make adjustments on the fly when you have me, James & K out there.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/01/13/net…3:17 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj says there’s “real optimism within the organization” that Kyrie Irving will become a full-time player at some point this season. pic.twitter.com/xpAR42Bke62:05 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
“As two people that are bonded, beyond just father and son. Growing up w/o my mom, b-ball was s/t that connected us and rooted us. But as I’ve gotten older, he just knows that the human being who I am is far more important….”
-Kyrie Irving talks about the importance of his dad pic.twitter.com/1eXgOrJznW1:29 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s usually watching the Nets at home either alone or with his family. Said he can’t go out to a bar or something to do so. Said watching from afar “it’s like drinking something you don’t want to drink.” – 1:16 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s still in preseason form while the rest of the team is in midseason form. – 1:14 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he told Blake Griffin he owes him three layups from the Portland game. – 1:14 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Harden dragging Kyrie to the David Guetta concert (Kyrie is Rashida Jones) pic.twitter.com/cLM6NicloS1:11 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked James Harden if he still has hope Kyrie Irving will play at home, he grinned and joked “I’m gonna give him the shot.” #Nets #NBA1:09 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “We were in that flow where it gets dangerous for other teams and our opponent.” – 1:09 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’m going to give him the shot,” said James Harden when asked by @Brian Lewis if he was still holding out hope that Kyrie could play at home sometime. – 1:09 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden joked that he would give Kyrie Irving the vaccine shot himself so he can play home games – 1:08 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s still hopeful that Kyrie Irving will be eligible for home games, James Harden says “Man I’m going to give him the shot.” – 1:07 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Is Harden still holding out hope that Kyrie will be able to play in home games?
A small smile crept over Harden’s face as he answered.
“I’m going to give him the shot.” – 1:07 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on whether Kyrie Irving will play at Barclays this season: “I think imma give him the (vaccine) shot.” – 1:06 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doesnt sound like LaMarcus Aldridge will play in the next one. Coach Nash didn’t rule out Durant sitting out the next one too but will evaluate that. – 12:41 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash wouldn’t rule out Kevin Durant sitting out vs. OKC, but says thats to be determined. #Nets12:41 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is calling the Blake Griffin/DeAndre’ Bembry to Kessler Edwards play ‘The Double Dive.’ – 12:41 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash doesnt think LaMarcus Aldridge is likely to play tomorrow vs. the #Thunder. #Nets12:40 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t expect LaMarcus Aldridge to play tomorrow. – 12:40 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash leaves open the possibility that KD will sit tomorrow vs. OKC but wants to see how everybody is feeling in the morning before making a final decision. – 12:40 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says anything is possible in terms of buying a potential rest game for his stars. – 12:39 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets coach Steve Nash: We know they’ve beaten us twice. They’re No. 1 in the East. Their crowd was into it. That definitely got our guys engaged. – 12:36 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “We came in and their crowd was excellent, and I think that got us engaged to start the game.” – 12:36 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “There was no bend or break in our guys tonight, and that was something Chicago could feel.” #Nets12:35 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think the number one thing was the team spirit.”
Says Steve Nash – 12:34 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash walks in and says “That was bullshit.”
…..He was kidding of course. – 12:33 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Just the third time of the year Kevin Durant finished with less than 31 minutes in a game. Some old school load management in Chicago. This is one of the key reasons they wanted to bring Kyrie Irving back. Get wins, avoid burnout. – 12:27 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Bulls 138-112. An absolute beatdown and statement made by Brooklyn. The big three are unguardable when they’re out there. This is the team Nash and Marks envisioned when they traded for Harden. Brooklyn has OKC at home tomorrow. I expect some guys to rest. – 12:26 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets have such a commanding lead that KD is done for the night after just 30 minutes. Tomorrow’s back to back against OKC always felt like a solid choice for Nash to rest him but he’s got options now that KD got a little extra rest in this one. – 12:17 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and James Harden have only played 30 minutes, Kyrie Irving 24 minutes. Imagine telling someone that last week. – 12:07 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Big smiles on the Nets bench after that Edwards dunk. Complete domination in the second half. The Bulls are good and are in the midst of a really nice year — but they don’t have the type of star power that can match Brooklyn when they’re healthy and Kyrie is on the floor. – 12:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
28-8 Nets run and Kyrie didn’t score or assist on any of those points – 11:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills has gotten off the bench after each rookie scored the past few possessions and waved the towel after a few went in. This is where Steve Nash says he’s been excellent for them off the court. – 11:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Triple-doubles by a Cavs player since LeBron’s first year in the league:
64 — LeBron James
1 — Kyrie Irving
1 — Darius Garland (11/10/15 tonight)
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/A0QePEWMls11:24 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden has 14 at the half and has already been to the line six times. Kyrie started 0-for-4 and has hit three of his last four shots. Pretty evenly matched half — it will be interesting to see just how much KD gets rolling down the stretch. Took just four shots in 18 min. – 11:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 62-60. Inject this game into veins. Lots of back and forth. Harden, Durant and Mills all in double-figures. Irving and Zach LaVine heated up towards the end of the half. Fun second half coming. – 11:12 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed Nets by as many as 9, but are within 62-60 at halftime.
It’s been a shootout: LaVine 17, DeRozan 15, White 10.
–Harden 14, Durant 10, Mills 11, Irving 7. – 11:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The big three are back in. Harden, Durant and Irving are rolling with Edwards and Griffin. – 11:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s first shot comes in the mid-range and puts the Nets up 55-51 with 3:47 left. – 11:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant back out there with Edwards, Griffin, Thomas, and Irving. – 11:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
One of those nights where Kyrie Irving looks a bit rusty. He’s getting to the spots he traditionally loves but the shots aren’t falling and he’s 0-of-4 to start this one. – 10:58 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
It’s a make-or-miss league, but the #Nets shot profile is going to give them a good chance in this one. Paint looks and open corner 3s. Brooklyn up 51-42 and Irving hasn’t scored yet. – 10:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash rolling with Harden, Irving, Sharpe, Edwards and Thomas now. Nets up six with 6:56 left in the half. – 10:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Two St. John’s legends in the building on different broadcasts tonight in Mark Jackson and Bill Wennington. Wennington told me pregame how he remembered Steve Nash trying to recruit him to play for the Canadian national team when Nash was still at Santa Clara. – 10:44 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving scoreless in first quarter, but Nets are shooting 57 percent and lead 38-31. They just look so much better with him. – 10:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Bulls 38-31. Harden and Durant each have eight and five players have at least two baskets. Balanced attack to start. Vučević got some easy shots in the short roll. Bulls also have balanced scoring. Nash only went eight deep. No Cam yet. – 10:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 38, Bulls 31
Strong first quarter for the Nets against a team they’ve struggled against this season. The Nets played the Bulls on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back both times this season. This time, they have fresh(er) legs, and Kyrie Irving, who has 3 AST in Q1. – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on who he has watched film on for his play-making:
“I tried to watch Steve Nash a little bit.” – 10:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Strong first quarter for the Nets, even if Kyrie Irving doesn’t have a basket. – 10:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Coby White hits a 3 and this game is tied at 29 with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Very back and forth to start. Timeout Steve Nash. – 10:31 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving back on the floor with Durant, Griffin, Mills and Bembry. – 10:30 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bembry in for the #Nets. Nash should get Blake Griffin ready, too. Day’Ron Sharpe’s fouls tend to come in bunches. – 10:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaVine is on Irving. – 10:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bulls open up with Ball on Harden, Jones Jr. on Durant and DeRozan on Irving. – 10:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe against the Bulls. First career start for DayDay. Nets hoping he makes the Bulls go NightNight. – 9:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. It’s the first-career start for Day’Ron Sharpe and the second for Kessler Edwards, both rookies. Sharpe is the 16th Net to start this season, three shy of the team record. #NBA #Bulls9:40 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brooklyn’s two main big men, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton are out tonight. So Nets will start rookies Kessler Edwards and Day-Ron Sharpe with Durant, Harden and Irving vs. #Bulls.
Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Patty Mills among those available off the bench. – 9:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kessler Edwards, and Day’Ron Sharpe will start for the Nets tonight against the Bulls. – 9:30 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Big 3 playing together tonight for just 2nd time this season. Said Nash: “Any time those 3 get on the court, it’s exciting for us.” pic.twitter.com/qha5y450C28:48 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nets coach Steve Nash said there won’t be any minutes restrictions on Kyrie Irving or James Harden against Bulls – 8:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said it’s possible Nic Claxton plays tomorrow, but it’s still to be determined. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mullinax: Coach says that Steven Adams is working on conditioning and will be back soon. -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / January 13, 2022

KC Johnson: As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols. Derrick Jones Jr. also obviously out with knee injury. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 13, 2022

Jamal Collier: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has cleared health and safety protocols. He’ll coach tonight vs. the Warriors -via Twitter @JamalCollier / January 13, 2022

