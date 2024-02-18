Steve McMichael ‘improving’ after recent MRSA diagnosis

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael is “improving” after a recent MRSA diagnosis, according to a family spokesperson. McMichael is expected home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics.

“Steve is responding to the antibiotics and his condition is improving,” NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman shared. “We hope to have him home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics. He’s one tough guy. He’s Mongo and his DNA is different! Keep those prayers coming! Thank you!”

“Great news – Mongo is feeling better and he’s responding well to the antibiotics,” WGN’s Jarrett Payton shared. “The hope is to have him back at home on Tuesday. Please keep sending up your thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family.”

McMichael was rushed to the emergency room on Thursday night with what the family believed to be pneumonia. But he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, and he responded well to antibiotics. McMichael had a procedure to clear fluid from his lungs, and he was expected to leave the hospital shortly after.

But McMichael was later diagnosed with MRSA, or methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, and his family asked for prayers as he underwent a blood transfusion Saturday. The most recent update indicates he’s progressing and expected to return home early this week.

McMichael was recently named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as nominated by the Seniors Committee. McMichael, who played for the Bears for 13 years, ranks second in franchise history in sacks and was a key member of the legendary 1985 Bears championship team.

