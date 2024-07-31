Steve McClaren poised to return to management as Jamaica boss

Manchester United coach Steve McClaren has been lined up to become Jamaica’s new manager, the PA news agency understands.

The 63-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom team having previously worked with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente.

Former England boss McClaren’s last managerial role was at QPR five years ago and PA understands he could soon fill the vacant Jamaica job.

The Reggae Boyz have been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson left earlier this month after a disappointing Copa America. The Icelandic coach has since taken charge of the Republic of Ireland.

McClaren returned to Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Jamaica Football Federation has been assessing candidates in recent weeks and a two-year deal, taking in the 2026 World Cup hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, is on in the table.

Steve Bruce and Dwight Yorke are among other names to have been linked with the vacancy.

McClaren did not go on United’s pre-season US tour as he recovers from foot surgery, instead working with players at Carrington.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have coming in as part of a reboot of Ten Hag’s coaching team this summer.