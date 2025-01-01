Steve DiMeglio, Golfweek/USA Today reporter, dies at 63

Longtime PGA Tour writer Steve DiMeglio, whose byline graced the pages of USA TODAY and then Golfweek for decades, has died at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He was 63.

DiMeglio was diagnosed in 2022 with rectal cancer that had spread to his liver. He was open throughout his treatment, which included dozens of doses of chemotherapy – he kept track of the doses by citing the numbers worn by sports legends.

He often shared his progress and sometimes shared his pain on social media in the hope he might inspire someone to sign up for a cancer screening – or simply to stay in touch with his many friends in the world of golf. The American Cancer Society recently profiled DiMeglio with a video shot at TPC Sawgrass.

A graduate of Mankato West High School in Minnesota and later Minnesota State University, DiMeglio began his professional career as a journalist in 1994 at the Palm Springs Desert Sun. He moved to media company Gannett in 1999, joined USA TODAY in 2000 and a couple of years later took over as the full-time golf beat writer. Gannett acquired Golfweek in 2016, and DiMeglio’s byline began to appear under the Golfweek banner in 2019. He continued to write for Golfweek until 2023.

"Steve was a longtime golf reporter at USA TODAY who covered baseball for years before he changed beats. He was incredibly plugged-in, had some of the best sources in the sport and would do anything you asked as an editor," said Roxanna Scott, executive editor of USA TODAY Sports. "He had a passion for golf that was reflected in his writing and all of the relationships he built through the years.

Unfortunately the golf world lost part of our family today, beloved golf writer Steve DiMeglio. I was always very close to Steve and we texted and talked about how he needed to keep fighting to get better so we could see each other in the Bahamas last month. And we did. I am so… — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2025

"I loved seeing the video of Steve being greeted by Tiger in the Bahamas last month. I’m sure that meant a lot to Steve. We will all miss Steve's thoughtfulness, his updates on his sports bets and his wonderful storytelling."

Tiger Woods has arrived 🐅



The tournament host greets longtime friend and golf writer @Steve_DiMeglio, who has been battling cancer. pic.twitter.com/BSoYdNGQyB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2024

DiMeglio covered all the greats of his era on both the men’s and women’s professional tours. Even during his cancer battle, he stayed in touch with many players, and their support buoyed his spirits. He traveled to a few tournaments over the past year, most recently the Hero World Challenge in December in the Bahamas.

He mentioned on social media that he was thrilled to chat with some of his favorite players, including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Jason Day and caddie Joey LaCava.

“Everybody knows him out here. He’s Mr. Golf, USA Today forever,” four-time PGA Tour winner Billy Andrade said in March after learning he was playing in the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic in DiMeglio’s honor. “One of the great guys of all time.”

