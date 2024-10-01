Sterling, Cohen, Caray are among Hall of Fame's Frick Award finalists

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — John Sterling, Gary Cohen and Skip Caray are among the finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Caray, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are holdovers from the 10-man ballot last year, when Boston Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione earned the honor.

Sterling, Caray, Rene Cardenas and Dave Sims were new this year after not appearing on last year's ballot, the Hall said Tuesday.

Joe Buck, Ken Korach and Dan Shulman were on last year but were dropped.

This is the third of four consecutive elections that will consider broadcasters whose careers extend into the wild card era, which began in 1995. The pre-wild card era will be considered in 2026 voting for the award presented during the Hall of Fame's 2027 induction weekend.

The winner will be announced Dec. 11 at the winter meetings in Dallas and honored during the Hall's July 26 awards presentation, a day ahead induction ceremonies.

A broadcaster must have 10 continuous years of experience with a network or team to be considered, and the ballot was picked by a subcommittee of past winners that includes Castiglione, Marty Brennaman and Eric Nadel along with broadcast historians David J. Halberstam and Curt Smith.

Voters are 13 past winners — Brennaman, Castiglione, Costas, Ken Harrelson, Pat Hughes, Jaime Jarrín, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Al Michaels, Jon Miller, Nadel, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne — plus historians Halberstam, Smith and former Dallas Morning News writer Barry Horn.

The Associated Press