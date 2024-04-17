Stephen Williams makes history as first British winner of La Flèche Wallonne

Stephen Williams of the Israel-Premier Tech team celebrates at the finish line. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Stephen Williams became the first British winner of La Flèche Wallonne classic race after battling tough weather conditions including snow to cross first

After nearly 200km (124 miles) of racing, Williams attacked on the Mur de Huy – a 1.3km (0.8-mile) ascent with an average gradient of 9.6% and sections as steep as 19% that generally decides the outcome of the race.

The 27-year-old Williams made his move with about 250 meters left to claim the biggest win of his career.

“I’m exhausted. I’m lost for words, quite emotional really,” he said. “It’s a really hard sport, so to win bike races is hard, especially here in these classics. It’s wonderful to be the first British winner of this race. I’ve been watching this race for a number of years and I know the class and the prestige of this race. To come to the Ardennes and win La Flèche is really special.”

Kévin Vauquelin and Maxim Van Gils finished second and third, respectively.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma finished first in an exciting women’s race ahead of last year’s winner, Demi Vollering, and the Italian national champion, Elisa Longo Borghini.

The Polish rider prospered on the final climb to the Mur de Huy to net her first win after a 1770-day drought. She had racked up 53 top-five finishes, including a second place in the 2021 edition of La Flèche, since her last victory and exploded in tears after crossing the finish line.

There is more racing in the Ardennes this weekend at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, an even more prestigious classic. It is one of the “monuments” of cycling – the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport – along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

This year’s edition marked the 40th finish of La Flèche atop the Mur de Huy, with the peloton taking on the brutal climb on four occasions for the first time.