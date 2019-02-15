Stephen Curry regrets putting daughter Riley in the NBA Finals spotlight

In 2015, Riley Curry became a star.

The young daughter of Stephen Curry stole the show at the podium after a Golden State Warriors NBA Finals win, drawing the joy of Twitter and the ire of journalists working on deadline, unwelcoming of the distraction of a small child in their workplace.

Steph wishes he could take it back

Now Curry regrets it. He told The Undefeated he wishes he hadn’t placed Riley under the bright lights at such a young age.

“One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium,” Curry said of his rise to superstardom. “I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. “If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way. Trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them.”

Riley Curry has been exposed to the limelight from the beginning of her life as the daughter of an NBA superstar. (Getty)

A lot of exposure for a young girl

It sounds like he’s worried about Riley getting getting cocky.

Growing up in the Curry family has exposed Riley to red carpets and late-night talk show interviews at a young age – not exactly the traditional upbringing of an American girl.

It make sense for a parent to be concerned about how that will impact her mindset as she matures.

Maybe Curry’s on to something. A high-profile news conference is not a place for a toddler.

