Steph Curry's unbelievable barrage closes out Team USA basketball gold medal

PARIS – The sequence was pure Steph Curry.

With France putting a small dent in the United States lead late in the fourth quarter of the men’s basketball gold-medal game, Curry unleashed a flurry of 3-pointers that left France flustered and delivered the U.S. its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Curry scored a team-high 24 points – all coming on 3-pointers – and four of those 3s came in the game’s final 2:47, each one bigger and more important than the previous one.

The coupe de grace came with 35 seconds remaining. Hounded by France’s Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier launched a deep, high-arching 3-pointer that put the U.S. ahead 96-87.

Curry ran down the court with his hands to head in his trademark “good night” gesture.

Curry rediscovered his 3-point shot at the most opportune time for the U.S. He struggled with his shot in the first four games of the 2024 Paris Olympics – shooting 35.7% from the field and 25% on 3-pointers.

In his next two games, it was vintage Curry. He scored 36 points on 9-for-14 3-point shooting against Serbia in the semifinals, a game in which the U.S. came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Against France, he was 8-for-12 on 3-pointers.

In the final two games of Curry’s first Olympics, he scored 60 points and made 17-of-26 3-pointers.

