Stella McCartney Takes Sustainable Market to Japan With Isetan

MINDFUL SHOPPING: Stella McCartney is partnering with the department store chain Isetan to bring Stella’s Sustainable Market to Japan for the first time in the form of an immersive exhibit on Isetan Tokyo’s third floor.

First introduced as part of the brand’s spring 2024 show in Paris, the market originally featured 21 stalls showcasing a 360-degree view of sustainable living.

More from WWD

It was meant to complement the brand’s global Earth Mother initiatives and the summer 2024 campaign, which featured Cara Delevingne posing at the Veolia recycling plant. The plant deals in water management, waste management and energy services to collect waste to de-pollute, de-carbonize and regenerate it.

Japan is the third stop in the market’s global tour after Paris and Dubai at the COP28 Climate Conference.

The latest edition, which will be open to the public from Wednesday to April 23, features items from the brand’s summer edit, the spring 2024 kids’ collection and a limited-edition capsule with Veuve Clicquot, which turns manually collected grape stems from the Champagne harvest into luxury accessories.

Archival pieces from the brand are also available for purchase at the market alongside a showcase of leather alternatives made from grapes and apples.

On the sixth floor, the brand will highlight its kids offering in an interactive venue constructed from recycled and recyclable cardboard.

Workshops and lectures will take place in the store to educate Japan’s younger generations on sustainability and climate action.

Best of WWD