Stefon Diggs injury update: Texans WR hurts knee against Colts in Week 8

The early slate of Week 8 Sunday games features multiple divisional matchups, including in the AFC South. The division-leading Houston Texans hosted the Indianapolis Colts for the second matchup between the teams this season.

In the third quarter, Texans leading wide receiver Stefon Diggs left the game with a knee injury. Here's what happened and his status.

Stefon Diggs injury update

Diggs hurt his knee running a route in the third quarter against Kenny Moore. It was a non-contact injury after he planted his knee while making a cut inside.

He hurt his right knee on the play, the same knee he injured in 2021 and 2016 and missed time both years.

Will Stefon Diggs return?

Diggs was able to walk off the field under his own power to the locker room.

Diggs is questionable to return after that injury. The team has not provided any updates on his availability. Even though he was able to walk to the locker room, Diggs may have suffered more damage and could be out for an extended period of time.

Stefon Diggs stats

Through seven games, Diggs had 42 catches for 415 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also has two rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown as well.

Prior to his injury, Diggs had five catches for 81 yards against the Colts.

Texans WR depth chart

With Diggs and Nico Collins out with injuries, here's the rest of the wideouts on the active roster:

