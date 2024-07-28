Steelers wide receiver George Pickens finds new ways to establish himself as a team leader

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Wide receiver George Pickens is finding new ways to establish himself as a leader in his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens was touched to present 18-year-old Cole Walker with season tickets following a recent training camp practice at St. Vincent College. Walker, a Pittsburgh resident dealing with sarcoma, was a guest of the Steelers through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and said that Pickens is his favorite player.

“It probably makes me carry myself differently,” Pickens said. “I’ve only been here for three years, and for fans to make me their favorite player, that means a lot to me.”

The 23-year-old Pickens is the Steelers’ longest-tenured wide receiver and the only one on the roster with a 1,000-yard season. The Steelers traded six-year veteran Diontae Johnson to Carolina in March after Pickens had a breakout season. Johnson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021, finished with 717 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Pickens said he’ll be ready if he receives extra attention from opposing defenses.

“When Diontae was here we were both getting double-teamed,” Pickens said. “It’s really going to be the same treatment, to be honest. If you’re a good player, coordinators are going to double-team you.”

Pickens started 16 games and caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. His 18.1 yards per catch was the second best in the NFL but Pickens was forced to endure a midseason swoon in which he failed to eclipse 100 yards receiving and scored just one touchdown in eight straight games, as the Steelers struggled with inconsistency at quarterback and a change at offensive coordinator.

“He’s got some unique talent and we just want that to show up extremely consistently,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Pickens’ talent showed last season, particularly during a late-season surge where the Steelers won their final three games to earn the AFC’s final wild-card spot. In a pair of must-win games, Pickens had a career-best 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati and he followed it up with 131 yards on seven catches at Seattle.

“He’s going to make plays,” receiver Calvin Austin III said. “And he’s going to bring that energy and fierceness behind him. It’s good being out there with him because when he gets going, we all get going."

In the offseason, the Steelers added free agent veteran receivers Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway and Quez Watkins. The four have 21 seasons of NFL experience, but they combined for just 512 yards receiving in 2023. Austin, the Steelers’ 2022 fourth-round pick is back for his third season, while Pittsburgh also selected Roman Wilson in the third round of this year’s draft.

Pickens said his style is to lead by example on the field and in the locker room, but he was questioned for his effort at times last season, notably during a first-quarter block when he stopped engaging near the goal line last season at Indianapolis.

Pickens and first-year receiving coach Zach Azzanni also reportedly had a verbal confrontation on the practice field last week at St. Vincent College, though the third-year wide out brushed it off when asked about the on-field dust-up.

“He’s a great guy … high energy, for sure,” Pickens said. “I had a coach like that before in college (Kirby Smart), so it’s not a huge challenge for me.”

The challenge for Pickens this season will be to further maximize his on-field potential, while also continuing to grow as a leader on the offense.

“George is an athletic freak,” Jefferson said. “He can be a top-five receiver in this league and he’s just a good dude all around. Having him in the receiver room, you can tell how great he is.”

NOTES: QB Russell Wilson missed his fourth practice on Sunday with a calf injury. … The Steelers are off on Monday before their first padded practice on Tuesday. … The Steelers announced their Hall of Honor Class of 2024, which includes former linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and running back Willie Parker.

Dan Scifo, The Associated Press