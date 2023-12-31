Steelers vs. Seahawks preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch Sunday's game

The penultimate week of the 2023 NFL season is almost here, and there are still some very important games to play.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) in a matchup between two teams in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Seattle is in a good spot to secure one of the final spots in the NFC with a win at home. Pittsburgh still would need some things to break its way to make the playoffs, even with a win, and risk significantly diminishing its odds with a loss.

Here's everything to know about the Sunday afternoon clash.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Steelers vs. Seahawks predictions

USA TODAY: All five analysts predict a Seahawks win

Jordan Mendoza writes, "Seahawks 21, Steelers 20... Seattle is picking up momentum at the right time after it looked like things were heading south. Pittsburgh looked great last week in its must-win game, but the offense isn't able to be as explosive against a solid secondary that leads the Seahawks to another win."

The Arizona Republic: Seahawks 23, Steelers 20

Jeremy Cluff writes, "Both of these teams really need to win this game to help their playoff cause. The 12th Man will push Seattle over the top."

ESPN: Seahawks have a strong chance to win at home

ESPN Analytics gave Seattle a 67.1% chance to win in front of their home crowd. The same model predicts that the Steelers have a 32.6% chance for a road victory.

Steelers vs. Seahawks odds, spread and lines

The Seahawks are favorites to defeat the Steelers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Saturday evening.

Spread: Seahawks (-4)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-200); Steelers (+165)

Over/under: 41

Steelers vs. Seahawks injury updates

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report:

Player Position Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Questionable for Week 17 Trenton Thompson DB Neck Out Najee Harris RB Knee Questionable for Week 17 Minkah Fitzpatrick FS Knee Out Elandon Roberts LB Pectoral Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable for Week 17

Seattle Seahawks injury report:

How to watch Steelers vs. Seahawks: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; Sling; YouTube TV; FuboTV

