Live
Steelers vs. Ravens score, live updates: Pittsburgh can win the AFC North with a win, while a Baltimore victory clinches a playoff spot
There's plenty on the line as this classic AFC North rivalry is renewed
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens renew their rivalry just days before Christmas with much on the line for both clubs. While both are deep in the AFC playoff hunt and have a leg up on the rest of the conference, Pittsburgh wins the AFC North with a win or tie in Baltimore Saturday, while the Ravens clinch a playoff berth with a victory and would draw even with the Steelers atop the division with two games left in the season.
Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is putting up brilliant numbers again this season with 34 touchdown passes — two shy of a career-best with three games left in the season — against just three interceptions on a career-high 68.1% completion rate, leading the high-powered Ravens' offense to be one of the best in the league. The Steelers are coming off a Week 15 loss to the Eagles, but a five-game win streak in the middle of the year gave Pittsburgh a cushion in the AFC race, and they're already qualified for the playoffs. Back in Week 11, the Steelers beat the Ravens, 18-16, in Pittsburgh.
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens
Time: 4:30 p.m ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo
Live28 updates
Russell Wilson finds Cordarrelle Patterson to get the game-tying touchdown
Russell Wilson threw to running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown, with Patterson able to pull in the catch and hold on to the ball under pressure. Suddenly, we have a tie game in Baltimore.
Cordarrelle Patterson snags it for a TD! 🔥
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mER5St3aCZ
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Calvin Austin III gets a big 44-yard catch for the Steelers
Russell Wilson throws a bomb to Calvin Austin III, who gets the catch with a well-placed toe tap and brings Pittsburgh all the way down the field.
Unreal body control by Calvin Austin 😱
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7XNWslS2z2
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Baltimore comes up short on third-and-inches
Pittsburgh's defense gets the stop as the Ravens fail to get the first down near midfield. After a Baltimore punt, it's Steelers ball at their own 13 — with the chance to try for the comeback.
Steelers try to use the breeze to their advantage on the punt
well that's a new tactic 😂 pic.twitter.com/7ORk9goRrc
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Pittsburgh kicks off the second half with a punt
The second half of Steelers-Ravens is underway, and although Pittsburgh starts with the ball, they go three-and-out and are forced to punt. Slow start to this half so far.
Halftime stats for Ravens vs. Steelers
Baltimore has been outrushing Pittsburgh by nearly 50 yards, but Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has picked up more passing yards. The Ravens are also holding strong on possession in this matchup so far.
A look at the first half stats between the Steelers and Ravens 👀 pic.twitter.com/tGVDHKp6v4
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2024
Steelers' Chris Boswell his a 51-yard field goal to close out the half
Pittsburgh follows up Baltimore's 51-yard field goal with a 51-yarder of its own, closing in on the Ravens' lead to close out the first half.
It's now Baltimore 17, Pittsburgh 10 at halftime.
HALFTIME: Ravens up by a touchdown.
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8OlTIpQRPs
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Justin Tucker drills in a field goal, putting Baltimore up 17-7
Justin Tucker has struggled mightily this season, but converts today, nailing a 51-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 10-point lead.
Justin Tucker drills the 51-yard FG 👟
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pa1n4A7I6K
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Kyle Van Noy stops Russell Wilson in his tracks a sack
Van Noy picked up a half sack with Nnamdi Madubuike, halting the Steelers' drive and forcing Pittsburgh to punt. It marks a career high in sacks for Van Noy, with 9.5 sacks this season.
The Ravens defense was pumped after that play.
Z.O. pumped after that sack!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/FUhuyHukrR
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024
Ravens grab the lead with another touchdown
After leading the team all the way down the field, Lamar Jackson threw a beautiful 14-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman, giving Baltimore a 14-7 lead.
Lamar is dealing 💰
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/URNHdOWUVE
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Justice Hill ruled out with a concussion after going down hard
Justice Hill picked up a big 25-yard run for the Ravens, getting the team towards the red zone. But it may have had a cost — the running back was tackled along the Baltimore sideline, and went down hard. The Ravens staff immediately called over the trainers.
Hill walked under his own power into the locker room for further evaluation. He was quickly ruled out of the game with a concussion.
RB Justice Hill (concussion) has been ruled out.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024
Chaos as big Russell Wilson run turns to a turnover
Russell Wilson went for the run, getting a 19-yard gain and a first down. But the big play quickly turned disastrous for Pittsburgh, with safety Ar'Darius Washington getting the tackle and forcing a fumble. Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy recovers the ball at Baltimore's own four yard line.
OUR BALL 🗣@ad_washington24 forces the fumble and @KVN_03 recovers!!!!
Tune in on FOX pic.twitter.com/zWEtx7xIQ9
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024
Pittsburgh responds, picks up touchdown with catch from MyCole Pruitt
Tight end MyCole Pruitt opened the second quarter with a tricky catch from Russell Wilson, and the Steelers have made it 7-all. It's Pruitt's first touchdown of the year, and it comes just in time.
MyCole Pruitt hangs on for the TD! @steelers even the score.
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FbLFeQMzYI
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Big Wilson throw gets Pittburgh within inches
Russell Wilson gets a beautiful pass to Van Jefferson, hitting the laser for a 21-yard gain and getting the Steelers to the one-yard line just before the end of the first quarter.
Russell Wilson gets a miraculous first down, overcoming a sack and a scramble
Wilson gets an incredibly tricky first down for the Steelers, scrambling back nearly twenty yards before connecting with receiver Ben Skowronek just past the line.
The play was even more impressive given that Wilson had been sacked by Michael Pierce just two plays before, and had to make up the extra 10-yard loss in order to get over the line.
Vintage Russ scramble and throw 🎯
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OlzpL6EfUD
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Joey Porter Jr. questionable with a calf injury
Prior to the Ravens touchdown, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went down after a collision, and was being helped off the field with what appears to be a leg injury.
Pittsburgh PR coordinator Burt Lauten later said that Porter had sustainted a calf injury and was questionable to return.
#Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. sustained a calf injury and is questionable to return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 21, 2024
Ravens strike first with Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely connecting for a touchdown
It's 7-0 Baltimore after Jackson and Likely connect for a nine-yard touchdown.
Isaiah Likely and the @Ravens jump out in front.
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TEccpmY5Ou
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Derrick Henry gets the Ravens into the red zone
Henry went back-to-back-to-back(-to-back) on big runs for Baltimore, picking up runs for 13 yards, 11 yards and nine yards (followed by a two-yard run) to get the Ravens into scoring position.
Watch how Derrick Henry runs through this tackle 💪
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/02uqk5yng0
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Ravens gets lucky with another fumble on the return
The Steelers go three-and-out and Corliss Waitman gets a long punt. But on the return, the ball pops out of Desmond King's hands as he was going down. Luckily for Baltimore, linebacker Chris Board is able to smother it and keep it as a Ravens possession. Still, it marks two fumbles already in this game for Baltimore — a little close for comfort.
whew
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Gceyr53rJq
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Baltimore downs the punt in spectacular fashion
What a move from Tylan Wallace! Baltimore downs the ball at the three-yard line with a well-placed bump.
Now that’s how you down a punt 👏
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DoyhOfma9w
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Heads up special teams play by Tylan Wallace 📼
📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AFwXVe6m3v
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
Lamar Jackson nearly loses the ball, and the Ravens are forced to punt
What started well for the Ravens quickly fell apart, with Jackson getting sacked by Alex Highsmith for a nine-yard loss and fumbling the ball. Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley was able to jump on the ball, but the loss was too much to overcome, and the Ravens were forced to punt.
Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers get big first downs early on
The Ravens are moving the ball down the field fast, with running back Derrick Henry rushing for a 14-yard gain, and Zay Flowers picking up a 14-yard catch shortly afterwards
Steelers enter enemy territory
#HereWeGo#HereWeGo#HereWeGo#HereWeGo#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/1Cv9R6rbKY
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2024
Ravens get a warm welcome from a chilly home crowd
It's 36 degrees in Baltimore (and will only keep getting colder), but the home crowd is ready to cheer on the Ravens. Even with the cold, wide receiver Zay Flowers and quarterback Lamar Jackson are among the players getting a warm welcome as they exit the tunnel.
💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/ntwqGmgUQe
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024
QB1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMUy347qmr
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024
What's at stake in today's game
This AFC North matchup has major postseason implications for both teams. If the Steelers win, they will clinch the AFC North, securing the division title for the first time since 2020. If the Ravens win, the team will secure a playoff spot.
Lamar Jackson is ready to roll
How many TDs for @Lj_era8 tonight? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Tqan1qgHnl
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2024
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is active for today's game
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was questionable with a foot injury, is active for today's matchup and looked strong warming up on the field.
.@R_bateman2 is active ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6q5Kzvx3Ap
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024