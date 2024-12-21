Steelers vs. Ravens score, live updates: Pittsburgh can win the AFC North with a win, while a Baltimore victory clinches a playoff spot

There's plenty on the line as this classic AFC North rivalry is renewed

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens renew their rivalry just days before Christmas with much on the line for both clubs. While both are deep in the AFC playoff hunt and have a leg up on the rest of the conference, Pittsburgh wins the AFC North with a win or tie in Baltimore Saturday, while the Ravens clinch a playoff berth with a victory and would draw even with the Steelers atop the division with two games left in the season.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is putting up brilliant numbers again this season with 34 touchdown passes — two shy of a career-best with three games left in the season — against just three interceptions on a career-high 68.1% completion rate, leading the high-powered Ravens' offense to be one of the best in the league. The Steelers are coming off a Week 15 loss to the Eagles, but a five-game win streak in the middle of the year gave Pittsburgh a cushion in the AFC race, and they're already qualified for the playoffs. Back in Week 11, the Steelers beat the Ravens, 18-16, in Pittsburgh.

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens