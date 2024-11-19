Steelers Stun Ravens, Bills Shock Chiefs & NFC Powerhouse Debate | McCoy & Van Noy

In this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy tackle the biggest NFL stories and more with bold takes and behind-the-scenes insights.

We kick off with Gerald’s wild adventure at MSG and how it nearly cost him his job. Then, Kyle breaks down the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Steelers in a gritty AFC North showdown.

Next, we dive into Buffalo’s statement win over Kansas City, handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season and shaking up the AFC standings. We also debate who’s the real NFC powerhouse—the explosive Eagles or the surging Lions.

The fun doesn’t stop there as we imagine epic NBA vs. NFL matchups, like Shaq vs. Gronk, in an all-out brawl. Plus, our "Drive to Win" segment highlights this week’s standout performances, and we predict the winners of Week 12’s most exciting matchups.

Finally, we pull back the curtain on what really happens in NFL locker rooms during halftime and share what it’s like joining a new team mid-season.

Don’t miss the hot takes, inside stories, and Week 12 predictions in this action-packed episode of McCoy & Van Noy!

1:02 - McCoy's Wild MSG Adventure: How He Almost Got Fired!

7:05 - AFC North Clash: Steelers Grind Out Gritty 18-16 Win Over Ravens

18:24 - Buffalo Shocks Kansas City: Bills Hand Chiefs First Loss of the Season

35:20 - Eagles or Lions: Who's the Real NFC Powerhouse?

41:31 - Shaq vs. Gronk? The Craziest NBA-NFL Matchups We'd Love to See

45:01 - Drive to Win: This Week's Standout Performances

48:48 - Week 12 Matchups: Predicting Who Takes the Win

52:00 - Inside the Locker Room: Halftime Secrets & Fresh Team Energy

59:21 - Thanks for Watching! More Rivalries, Picks & Mailbags Next Week!

