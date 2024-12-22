Steelers-Ravens: Baltimore clinches playoff berth and keeps Pittsburgh from winning AFC North crown

Despite some weird, frustrating losses, the Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. And they are suddenly very much alive for an AFC North title.

The Ravens got a big pick 6 in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-17 victory on Saturday night, which clinched a playoff berth. The Steelers would have clinched the AFC North with a win at Baltimore. Instead, after Baltimore’s win both teams are tied at 10-5 atop the division with two games to go.

The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents. But the Steelers get the 14-1 Chiefs on Christmas Day, then finish the season against the Bengals, who have been disappointing this season but are capable of winning at Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have to be frustrated. They’ve had a remarkable season after few picked them to go to the playoffs. Their 10 wins, however, couldn’t shake the Ravens. Instead of locking up the division crown on Saturday, the Steelers now likely need to win out to take the division.

At times this season, Baltimore has looked like a title contender. It also has losses to teams like the Raiders and Browns. But if the Steelers slip up in the final two weeks and the Ravens steal the AFC North crown, they’ll be in a good spot to make noise in the postseason.

Ravens take lead into halftime

The Steelers played well in the first half but had one huge mistake. Russell Wilson ran 19 yards to the Ravens’ 4-yard line, but he was hit hard by Ravens defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and the ball popped loose. Baltimore recovered the fumble. Instead of first-and-goal at the 4, the Steelers had given the ball away. It’s hard to beat the Ravens giving away points like that, and it wouldn’t be the last time a Wilson turnover was a huge momentum swing.

The Ravens got a couple of touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson in the first half, one to Isaiah Likely and the other to Rashod Bateman, and they led 17-10 at halftime.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, bottom left, doesn't get a good view of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Saturday. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Steelers are a tough team and they stayed in the game. In the third quarter, Cordarrelle Patterson made a great catch in the end zone with a defender all over him, maintaining control as he fell in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Even with a turnover inside Baltimore’s 5-yard line, against a very good Ravens team on the road, Pittsburgh had tied it 17-17.

Baltimore got a Mark Andrews touchdown late in the third quarter for a 24-17 lead but like most Ravens-Steelers games, it was close going into the fourth quarter. The Ravens' defense swung a critical game in Baltimore's favor.

Baltimore’s D gets a big pick 6

The Ravens' defense, which has been inconsistent at times this season, came up with a game-changing play that bailed out Jackson after he made a rare mistake.

The Steelers got a massive play early in the fourth quarter that, in that moment, kept them in the game. After Wilson threw deep and incomplete on fourth-and-6, Derrick Henry broke a 44-yard run to the Steelers' 11-yard line. The Ravens were in a spot to go ahead by at least 10 points, but Jackson threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Jackson missed an open Zay Flowers in the end zone, which compounded the error. The Steelers trailed 24-17 with a chance to tie it.

Wilson had an even bigger mistake a few plays later. On a bootleg to his right he made a terrible throw, which was easily intercepted by Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey had an easy path to the end zone for a 37-yard score. That put the Ravens ahead 31-17.

The Steelers aren’t constructed to overcome 14-point deficits in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh punted after falling behind by two scores, then Jackson hit Zay Flowers on a 49-yard gain that effectively ended the game.

The Ravens are one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL. They have a two-time MVP quarterback who is playing at that level again, a great running back in Derrick Henry and a defense that hasn’t been great but is improving and capable of keeping the team in the game. And after Saturday, another AFC North title is a reasonable goal again.