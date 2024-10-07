Follow stats, scores & play-by-play from Kansas City Royals at NY Yankees ALDS Game 2

The Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS, and if you’re a KC sports fan, you’re plenty aware of how busy Monday night is shaping up to be.

Yes, the Chiefs play on “Monday Night Football” while the Royals game is going on. So if you’re hoping to make use of all your screens, you call follow stats and play-by-play from the Royals’ playoff game below.

Game 2 will be shown on TBS, TruTV and Max starting at 6:38 p.m. Monday night. Make sure to check out kansascity.com after the game for full coverage and analysis.

The ALDS is a best-of-five series that will shift back to KC for Game 3 on Wednesday.

