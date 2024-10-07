Follow stats, scores & play-by-play from Kansas City Royals at NY Yankees ALDS Game 2
The Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS, and if you’re a KC sports fan, you’re plenty aware of how busy Monday night is shaping up to be.
Yes, the Chiefs play on “Monday Night Football” while the Royals game is going on. So if you’re hoping to make use of all your screens, you call follow stats and play-by-play from the Royals’ playoff game below.
Game 2 will be shown on TBS, TruTV and Max starting at 6:38 p.m. Monday night. Make sure to check out kansascity.com after the game for full coverage and analysis.
Live updates from ALDS Game 2
The ALDS is a best-of-five series that will shift back to KC for Game 3 on Wednesday.
More coverage from Royals vs. Yankees
It wouldn’t be the MLB postseason without a little controversy, and the Yankees were certainly the beneficiary of a tight call in Game 1. One Kansas City Royals player was particularly miffed postgame.
What were the other key moments from Game 1? Well, the decision to pull Michael Wacha in the fifth inning loomed large, especially after the Royals walked in two runs.
The Royals have turned to Lucas Erceg, a midseason acquisition, as a key high-leverage reliever (and closer) of late. Here’s how he earned that all-important role.