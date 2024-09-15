Follow stats, scores & live commentary from Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL season continues with a familiar rivalry clash at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. And if recent trends continue, the Kansas City Chiefs might have the edge.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals have handed the Chiefs a high-profile loss as recently as the 2021 season’s AFC Championship Game, which Kansas City avenged one year later.

But the Bengals in the Joe Burrow era have been known for slow starts, while Patrick Mahomes & co. improved to 1-0 by defeating the Ravens last week.

You can watch today’s Chiefs game at 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS (KCTV5 in KC; KWCH in Wichita). It will be broadcast on radio via KFNZ (96.5 FM) and WDAF (106.5 FM) in the KC area, and KNSS (98.7 FM) in the Wichita area.

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Stats, score and commentary

Follow our running commentary from the Chiefs-Bengals game, as well as stats, play-by-play and live score updates.

Three storylines for Chiefs-Bengals

Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow

Of course, there have been no shortage of high-drama matchups between Burrow and Mahomes, and there’s also been a bit of trash talk. Famously, Mahomes (as shown in Netflix’s “Quarterback”) wanted the rematch against the Bengals in the 2022 season after losing to them a year prior. And there were all the Bengals’ “Burrowhead” comments, too.

Either way, this is a matchup between two of the NFL’s best QBs, and it should deliver.

Chiefs’ offense looked good ... but still down a WR

Hollywood Brown won’t make his regular-season debut for KC today, and in fact he’ll be out for months, not weeks, said Andy Reid at a midweek news conference. That’s certainly a blow for the KC offense, but the Chiefs looked plenty capable in the season opener against Baltimore. In fact, speedster Xavier Worthy stepped in and scored two touchdowns.

These teams don’t like each other

Sometimes that can be a bit of a cliche in sports, but this is very much a rivalry that permeates the rosters. The Bengals have had no issue providing trash talk and bulletin-board material; you’ll remember that even the Cincinnati mayor got in on the fun a couple years ago.

Ja’Marr Chase is typically good for a quote or two (or straight-up refusing to say the name “Patrick Mahomes”). And Worthy even received a few Bengals barbs before this matchup.

