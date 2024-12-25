Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Seahawks stack up before Week 17
The Chicago Bears (4-11) will face the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) in Week 17, where Chicago is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak in their final game at Soldier Field this season.
The Bears are coming off a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, where Chicago strung together another uninspired performance where they were outcoached, outplayed and continued to make the self-inflicted mistakes that have defined their 2024 season. The Bears offense strung together four miserable drives to start the game before Caleb Williams and co. finally found a rhythm with back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the defense was abysmal, including allowing an 82-yard touchdown, allowing 30-plus points in their third straight game.
Here’s how the Bears and Seahawks stack up statistically ahead of their Week 17 matchup:
Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse
Scoring Offense
Bears: 18.9 PPG (26th)
Seahawks: 22.6 PPG (15th)
Passing Offense
Bears: 191.3 YPG (27th)
Seahawks: 244.5 YPG (4th)
Rushing Offense
Bears: 103.2 YPG (25th)
Seahawks: 91.9 YPG (30th)
Total Offense
Bears: 294.5 YPG (31st)
Seahawks: 336.4 YPG (14th)
First Downs
Bears: 269 (23rd)
Seahawks: 299 (12th)
Penalties
Bears: 53.3 penalty YPG (21st)
Seahawks: 62.6 penalty YPG (30th)
Sacks Allowed
Bears: 60 (2nd)
Seahawks: 49 (3rd)
Turnover Differential
Bears: +8 (8th)
Seahawks: -7 (26th)
Scoring Defense
Bears: 22.8 PPG (13th)
Seahawks: 22.7 PPG (12th)
Passing Defense
Bears: 225.2 YPG (23rd)
Seahawks: 213.9 YPG (16th)
Rushing Defense
Bears: 134.1 YPG (26th)
Seahawks: 124.4 YPG (18th)
Total Defense
Bears: 359.3 YPG (26th)
Seahawks: 338.3 YPG (17th)
Sacks
Bears: 34 (19th)
Seahawks: 35 (17th)
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Seahawks stack up before Week 17