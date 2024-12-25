Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Seahawks stack up before Week 17

The Chicago Bears (4-11) will face the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) in Week 17, where Chicago is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak in their final game at Soldier Field this season.

The Bears are coming off a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, where Chicago strung together another uninspired performance where they were outcoached, outplayed and continued to make the self-inflicted mistakes that have defined their 2024 season. The Bears offense strung together four miserable drives to start the game before Caleb Williams and co. finally found a rhythm with back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the defense was abysmal, including allowing an 82-yard touchdown, allowing 30-plus points in their third straight game.

Here’s how the Bears and Seahawks stack up statistically ahead of their Week 17 matchup:

Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse

Scoring Offense

Bears: 18.9 PPG (26th)

Seahawks: 22.6 PPG (15th)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts after his touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Passing Offense

Bears: 191.3 YPG (27th)

Seahawks: 244.5 YPG (4th)

Rushing Offense

Bears: 103.2 YPG (25th)

Seahawks: 91.9 YPG (30th)

Total Offense

Bears: 294.5 YPG (31st)

Seahawks: 336.4 YPG (14th)

First Downs

Bears: 269 (23rd)

Seahawks: 299 (12th)

Penalties

Bears: 53.3 penalty YPG (21st)

Seahawks: 62.6 penalty YPG (30th)

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 60 (2nd)

Seahawks: 49 (3rd)

Turnover Differential

Bears: +8 (8th)

Seahawks: -7 (26th)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

Scoring Defense

Bears: 22.8 PPG (13th)

Seahawks: 22.7 PPG (12th)

Passing Defense

Bears: 225.2 YPG (23rd)

Seahawks: 213.9 YPG (16th)

Rushing Defense

Bears: 134.1 YPG (26th)

Seahawks: 124.4 YPG (18th)

Total Defense

Bears: 359.3 YPG (26th)

Seahawks: 338.3 YPG (17th)

Sacks

Bears: 34 (19th)

Seahawks: 35 (17th)

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Seahawks stack up before Week 17